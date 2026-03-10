SubscribeSign In
Budget Breakdown: It's Hard to Tell This South Phoenix Home Was Once a Convenience Store
date 2026-03-10

The shelves were still fully stocked when Amy Williams purchased the property and turned it into a refined, loft-like home for $450K.
They used to be places where you might grab a Coke or a quart of milk. But in some residential pockets of North America, corner stores that have sat vacant are turning out to be prime real estate not for proprietors but for homeowners disillusioned by prohibitively expensive housing markets. This story and two others—one in Victoria, B.C., and another in the San Francisco Bay Area—share how clever owners applied pluck and perseverance to turn disused mom-and-pops into dream homes that, dollar for dollar, beat out anything they could have found doomscrolling on Zillow.

Stacey McLachlan
