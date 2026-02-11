Seating, Shelving, and Spatial Definition—a Blue Box Does It All at This Refreshed Berlin Flat

Photographer: Pion Studio / @pionfotografia

From the Architect: "When the clients found this rooftop apartment in Berlin’s Prenzlauer Berg neighborhood, the thing they most liked was how the wind blew over the roofs from one side of the apartment to the other when all the doors to each of the rooms were open. There were many walls making a lot of small spaces that were cut off from each other. The design solution was to remove all the walls from the main space but to reinforce the sense of an inner core, around which circulation would be structured. An unused fireplace was also in the way—it sat at the center of what felt like a stair hall that led to the roof terrace—but there was nowhere to sit near the fireplace, since everything was circulation space, and no one ever made a fire.

"The blue millwork box at the center of the apartment reinforces a new core, allowing light, air, and space to flow around it and unify the space. This ‘blue box’ combines wall paneling, shelving, and a built-in banquette to define the dining area and is stained—not painted—so that the grain of the natural wood shines through. A further part of the spatial composition is another built-in box, a full-height closet/shelving unit made from a transparent finish on wood with mirrored panels that visually double the space. A light blue curtain can be hidden out of the way to open all the spaces or can be closed to scale off the bedroom and separate it from social spaces.