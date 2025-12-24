The Best Prefab Homes of 2025

Prefab construction often starts with the premise that it offers a more affordable, efficient, and environmentally friendly way to build. But this year’s standout designs suggest that maybe those claims end up being reductive when we look at what nonconventional building methods are now able to achieve.

As a tool, prefabrication allows architects and homeowners a new kind of freedom, one that can be harnessed to transform a timeless design like the Quonset hut into a fire-resistant retreat, to touch down lightly on hard-to-access sites like craggy coasts and tropical mountaintops, to perform interventions in tight urban lots, and to mix, match, and arrange parts into a dream home. These ideas and more are what make up the top prefab homes of 2025.