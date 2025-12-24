SubscribeSign In
The Best Prefab Homes of 2025View 21 Photos

The Best Prefab Homes of 2025

Some were off-grid cabins toying with convention; others, warm family homes hiding mechanized production. All of them prove that prefab is still one of the most exciting ways to build.
Text by
View 21 Photos

Prefab construction often starts with the premise that it offers a more affordable, efficient, and environmentally friendly way to build. But this year’s standout designs suggest that maybe those claims end up being reductive when we look at what nonconventional building methods are now able to achieve.

As a tool, prefabrication allows architects and homeowners a new kind of freedom, one that can be harnessed to transform a timeless design like the Quonset hut into a fire-resistant retreat, to touch down lightly on hard-to-access sites like craggy coasts and tropical mountaintops, to perform interventions in tight urban lots, and to mix, match, and arrange parts into a dream home. These ideas and more are what make up the top prefab homes of 2025.

Budget Breakdown: An Oregon Designer Turns a Quonset Hut Into a Guesthouse for $345K

Balancing real estate work, a newborn, and her new prefab homebuilding company, Steel Hut, Marie Saldivar and her husband, Kurtis, set out to build a guest suite on a corner of their 10-acre property beside Deschutes National Forest, Oregon. Having worked with Quonset hut conversions before, they felt comfortable using the $24K steel kit from from SteelMasters Builders. The challenge was transforming it into an inviting home with discrete areas. "The steel kit is very bunkerish and function-driven, which you don’t usually associate with warm residential spaces," Marie tells us.

Balancing real estate work, a newborn, and her new prefab homebuilding company, Steel Hut, Marie Saldivar and her husband, Kurtis, set out to build a guest suite on a corner of their 10-acre property beside Deschutes National Forest, Oregon. Having worked with Quonset hut conversions before, they felt comfortable using the $24K steel kit from from SteelMasters Builders. The challenge was transforming it into an inviting home with discrete areas. "The steel kit is very bunkerish and function-driven, which you don’t usually associate with warm residential spaces," Marie tells us.

Collaborating with Skylab Architecture (who now offers models based off of this proof-of-concept), Marie and Kurtis marshalled what she warmly calls a "cognitive dissonance of materials" to add layers of warmth to the steel structure: brushed concrete floors, wood cabinets and trims, marble counters, off-white drywall, brass-toned fixtures and a turquoise-tiled bath all work together across the lofted interior to create the "stunning contrast" Marie sought.

Collaborating with Skylab Architecture (who now offers models based off of this proof-of-concept), Marie and Kurtis marshalled what she warmly calls a "cognitive dissonance of materials" to add layers of warmth to the steel structure: brushed concrete floors, wood cabinets and trims, marble counters, off-white drywall, brass-toned fixtures and a turquoise-tiled bath all work together across the lofted interior to create the "stunning contrast" Marie sought.

Wander Cabins wanted their latest rental offering in the rolling, forested countryside around Mineral del Chico, Mexico, to be something novel. "Everyone has a tiny cabin," Santiago Garcia Rey, Wander Cabins’ founder, tells us. "All of them are either A-frames or square cabins." Recruiting the help of Mexico City architecture studio oioioi, they turned a prefab structure by Peregrino into what they’ve affectionately dubbed The O-Frame.

Wander Cabins wanted their latest rental offering in the rolling, forested countryside around Mineral del Chico, Mexico, to be something novel. "Everyone has a tiny cabin," Santiago Garcia Rey, Wander Cabins’ founder, tells us. "All of them are either A-frames or square cabins." Recruiting the help of Mexico City architecture studio oioioi, they turned a prefab structure by Peregrino into what they’ve affectionately dubbed The O-Frame.

"We thought about how we could break the box or change the experience of the window or how you could enter," the architect explains of The O-Frame. A rectilinear floor plan and flat gazed expanses are swapped out for curving walls and rounded cutouts that frame the surroundings—an immersion heightened by the tall ceilings. To further distinguish the build from its more conventional counterparts, The O-Frame uses an earthy palette for the pine plywood walls and pine plank flooring.

"We thought about how we could break the box or change the experience of the window or how you could enter," the architect explains of The O-Frame. A rectilinear floor plan and flat gazed expanses are swapped out for curving walls and rounded cutouts that frame the surroundings—an immersion heightened by the tall ceilings. To further distinguish the build from its more conventional counterparts, The O-Frame uses an earthy palette for the pine plywood walls and pine plank flooring.

In Barracas, Buenos Aires, Leandro Seoane teamed up with La Base to build a one-level home for his mother, Elena, on the site of a mostly demolished, single-story 1940s dwelling. The project became a test for how well La Base could adapt their practice to the cutting-edge fabrication championed by Place, Seoane’s construction company. "We started to think about how we could combine our strengths—our architectural expertise with their modular construction experience—to make architectural products using the kind of architecture we’d already been doing for twenty years," says Teresa Sarmiento, La Base’s cofounder.

In Barracas, Buenos Aires, Leandro Seoane teamed up with La Base to build a one-level home for his mother, Elena, on the site of a mostly demolished, single-story 1940s dwelling. The project became a test for how well La Base could adapt their practice to the cutting-edge fabrication championed by Place, Seoane’s construction company. "We started to think about how we could combine our strengths—our architectural expertise with their modular construction experience—to make architectural products using the kind of architecture we’d already been doing for twenty years," says Teresa Sarmiento, La Base’s cofounder.

The resulting 775-square-foot Casa Elena joins a 32-by-130-foot prefabricated module—containing the kitchen, two bedrooms, and bath—and a structure made on site: an arrangement that bookends the home with a pair of patios.&nbsp; "A true fusion of two very different worlds that ultimately enhance one another," Sarmiento tells us. "That was our original challenge: to ensure that what prevails is not the construction method, but the architecture itself—the space, the light, the landscape, and the experience of living within it."

The resulting 775-square-foot Casa Elena joins a 32-by-130-foot prefabricated module—containing the kitchen, two bedrooms, and bath—and a structure made on site: an arrangement that bookends the home with a pair of patios.  "A true fusion of two very different worlds that ultimately enhance one another," Sarmiento tells us. "That was our original challenge: to ensure that what prevails is not the construction method, but the architecture itself—the space, the light, the landscape, and the experience of living within it."

Architect Matt Wittman’s upbringing in rural Washington nurtured a respect for functional buildings that worked with their surroundings: a utilitarian approach that would inform his Seattle-based studio’s modular home system. "While prefab houses are sometimes divorced from their context, Puzzle Prefab can be modified according to each site," Wittman says. "This system has the ability to create spaces that can expand or contract for a variety of environments, whether remote, suburban, or urban."

Architect Matt Wittman’s upbringing in rural Washington nurtured a respect for functional buildings that worked with their surroundings: a utilitarian approach that would inform his Seattle-based studio’s modular home system. "While prefab houses are sometimes divorced from their context, Puzzle Prefab can be modified according to each site," Wittman says. "This system has the ability to create spaces that can expand or contract for a variety of environments, whether remote, suburban, or urban."

The pilot home on Whidbey Island demonstrates the system’s potential: a 600-square-foot collection of program-dedicated modules joined by nearly as much area of covered walkways. The structure also boasts minimally invasive installation. "The pin foundation system we use meant that there was minimal disturbance and digging in the forest ecology where the home now stands," Wittman explains. "Hand-set pins reduce site disturbance, so we were able to protect tree roots and reduce the home’s carbon footprint by 77 percent relative to a concrete foundation."

The pilot home on Whidbey Island demonstrates the system’s potential: a 600-square-foot collection of program-dedicated modules joined by nearly as much area of covered walkways. The structure also boasts minimally invasive installation. "The pin foundation system we use meant that there was minimal disturbance and digging in the forest ecology where the home now stands," Wittman explains. "Hand-set pins reduce site disturbance, so we were able to protect tree roots and reduce the home’s carbon footprint by 77 percent relative to a concrete foundation."

What started as architect Pekka Littow’s proof-of-concept for a self-sufficient home became Majamaja Village: a cluster of four residences outside Helsinki. Solar panels, wind-powered generators, and grey water systems make up for the lack of utilities to the site and allow each entirely prefabricated home to sit lightly on the coast. "Thanks to the self-sufficiency technology integrated into the sanitary module, no ground modifications are needed," Littow tells us. "Building this way also saves time, as construction can begin quickly, and actual use can commence soon after."

What started as architect Pekka Littow’s proof-of-concept for a self-sufficient home became Majamaja Village: a cluster of four residences outside Helsinki. Solar panels, wind-powered generators, and grey water systems make up for the lack of utilities to the site and allow each entirely prefabricated home to sit lightly on the coast. "Thanks to the self-sufficiency technology integrated into the sanitary module, no ground modifications are needed," Littow tells us. "Building this way also saves time, as construction can begin quickly, and actual use can commence soon after."

With the success of Majamaja Village, Littow has set his sights still higher. "The future goal is to demonstrate that it is possible to transition to off-grid living on a broader scale," he explains. "Majamaja is already exploring solutions that serve larger living units and village complexes." This effort includes almost doubling the area of the base 248-square-foot model, as well as adapting the build for climates that demand air conditioning.

With the success of Majamaja Village, Littow has set his sights still higher. "The future goal is to demonstrate that it is possible to transition to off-grid living on a broader scale," he explains. "Majamaja is already exploring solutions that serve larger living units and village complexes." This effort includes almost doubling the area of the base 248-square-foot model, as well as adapting the build for climates that demand air conditioning.

"CLT House is built in a forest clearing in upstate New York. Aiming for a light touch on its natural site, the 2,150-square-foot house was built with cross-laminated-timber (CLT) panels and installed in 11 days," nARCHITECTS tells us. "The live-edge siding and its uneven weathering with time aims to provide a rustic contrast with the contemporary nature of the prefab build and its modern environmental features: geothermal wells, a radiant floor system, and a solar panel array."

"CLT House is built in a forest clearing in upstate New York. Aiming for a light touch on its natural site, the 2,150-square-foot house was built with cross-laminated-timber (CLT) panels and installed in 11 days," nARCHITECTS tells us. "The live-edge siding and its uneven weathering with time aims to provide a rustic contrast with the contemporary nature of the prefab build and its modern environmental features: geothermal wells, a radiant floor system, and a solar panel array."

The second floor—which houses a study, three bedrooms, and a bathroom—hangs over the first floor like a plus sign. This arrangement creates four wells around the living, dining, and kitchen areas on the first floor. Three of these double-height spaces feature skylights clad with mirrors to introduce direct and reflected light inside throughout the day.

The second floor—which houses a study, three bedrooms, and a bathroom—hangs over the first floor like a plus sign. This arrangement creates four wells around the living, dining, and kitchen areas on the first floor. Three of these double-height spaces feature skylights clad with mirrors to introduce direct and reflected light inside throughout the day.

For his holiday home outside São Paulo, Rodrigo Ohtake wanted to balance quality against affordability. He opted for prefab construction without the prefab look. "The challenge was to design a house that didn’t look like a prefabricated modular house, without deviating from the original modular concept," he explains.

For his holiday home outside São Paulo, Rodrigo Ohtake wanted to balance quality against affordability. He opted for prefab construction without the prefab look. "The challenge was to design a house that didn’t look like a prefabricated modular house, without deviating from the original modular concept," he explains.

"The house itself was prefabricated and assembled on-site in just 30 days," Ohtake tells us. "This minimized waste, preserving the area’s flora and fauna." He collaborated with Ricardo Cardim and Studio Teto Jardim to make the home appear as though it were nestled in the earth. This provided the added benefit of a thermally efficient interior that didn’t need an air conditioner.

"The house itself was prefabricated and assembled on-site in just 30 days," Ohtake tells us. "This minimized waste, preserving the area’s flora and fauna." He collaborated with Ricardo Cardim and Studio Teto Jardim to make the home appear as though it were nestled in the earth. This provided the added benefit of a thermally efficient interior that didn’t need an air conditioner.

When Pedro Logiodice’s outgrew their farmhouse in Brazil’s Bocaina region, they expanded to a neighboring plot up the valley wall and tasked Mariana Caires and Arquipélago Arquitetos to design a residence that would feel open, light, and immersed in the surrounding landscape. As the property was remote and relatively inaccessible, prefabrication seemed like the most practical approach. "We had to design something with high engineering precision, and because of that we adopted a prefabricated, light timber structure," explain the architects.

When Pedro Logiodice’s outgrew their farmhouse in Brazil’s Bocaina region, they expanded to a neighboring plot up the valley wall and tasked Mariana Caires and Arquipélago Arquitetos to design a residence that would feel open, light, and immersed in the surrounding landscape. As the property was remote and relatively inaccessible, prefabrication seemed like the most practical approach. "We had to design something with high engineering precision, and because of that we adopted a prefabricated, light timber structure," explain the architects.

The architects collaborated with João Pini to develop a structure that could withstand the strong hillside winds. By bending the home lengthwise to match the site’s topography, the team managed to build a thin structure atop glulam stilts without resorting to extensive bracing or disruption to the site. "The landscape informs the architecture, and its form is its structure," says Caires.

The architects collaborated with João Pini to develop a structure that could withstand the strong hillside winds. By bending the home lengthwise to match the site’s topography, the team managed to build a thin structure atop glulam stilts without resorting to extensive bracing or disruption to the site. "The landscape informs the architecture, and its form is its structure," says Caires.

In 2021, Daniel Lopez-Perez and his wife Celine Vargas founded Polyhaus to build fire-resilient, prefabricated homes quickly and efficiently. They made their first 540-square-foot prototype in the backyard in La Jolla. The project proved "that leveraging advanced engineering and technology used in large-scale projects for small-scale housing works to...generate beautiful residential spaces; maximize living space volume with minimal land use; reduce building times; produce fire-resilient homes; and be cost-competitive," the duo tells us.

In 2021, Daniel Lopez-Perez and his wife Celine Vargas founded Polyhaus to build fire-resilient, prefabricated homes quickly and efficiently. They made their first 540-square-foot prototype in the backyard in La Jolla. The project proved "that leveraging advanced engineering and technology used in large-scale projects for small-scale housing works to...generate beautiful residential spaces; maximize living space volume with minimal land use; reduce building times; produce fire-resilient homes; and be cost-competitive," the duo tells us.

Polyhaus homes use robotically fabricated (a method that prevents fire-feeding air gaps) CLT wrapped in insulated metal panels for enhanced durability and resistance. The unique shape of the build "leverages the geometric efficiency of truncated polyhedrons, maximizing living space within a minimal land footprint," explain Lopez-Perez and Vargas. "These designs also enhance orientation and use-flexibility due to their three-dimensional symmetry."

Polyhaus homes use robotically fabricated (a method that prevents fire-feeding air gaps) CLT wrapped in insulated metal panels for enhanced durability and resistance. The unique shape of the build "leverages the geometric efficiency of truncated polyhedrons, maximizing living space within a minimal land footprint," explain Lopez-Perez and Vargas. "These designs also enhance orientation and use-flexibility due to their three-dimensional symmetry."

Architect Gabriele Mary Ann Schicketanz&nbsp; worked with Method Homes to design a modular, multifamily and multigenerational residence in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, because it offered cost-effective alternative to the area’s $2 and $3 million homes—and to traditional construction methods. "There was no way we could afford a ground-up build," Schicketanz explains. "With modular, we know the materials are healthy, and it’s economical to run, so you don’t have huge utility costs."

Architect Gabriele Mary Ann Schicketanz  worked with Method Homes to design a modular, multifamily and multigenerational residence in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, because it offered cost-effective alternative to the area’s $2 and $3 million homes—and to traditional construction methods. "There was no way we could afford a ground-up build," Schicketanz explains. "With modular, we know the materials are healthy, and it’s economical to run, so you don’t have huge utility costs."

The five-acre lot includes a three-bedroom main house, a freestanding ADU, and a site-built garage, all oriented towards the site’s growth of old oaks for views and privacy. Reflecting on her experience with modular building, Schicketanz is convinced it was the right choice. "Many professionals think modular is not creative enough, but that’s where creativity really comes in," she tells us. "You’re only constrained by what you can transport on the road. If you’re able to design something with those measurements in mind, you can design anything."

The five-acre lot includes a three-bedroom main house, a freestanding ADU, and a site-built garage, all oriented towards the site’s growth of old oaks for views and privacy. Reflecting on her experience with modular building, Schicketanz is convinced it was the right choice. "Many professionals think modular is not creative enough, but that’s where creativity really comes in," she tells us. "You’re only constrained by what you can transport on the road. If you’re able to design something with those measurements in mind, you can design anything."

Published

Topics

Prefab HomesRoundups

Stay up to Date on the Latest in Prefab Homes

From cozy cottages to large family houses, see how prefab continues to redefine the future of construction, building, and design.