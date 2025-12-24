The Best Prefab Homes of 2025
Prefab construction often starts with the premise that it offers a more affordable, efficient, and environmentally friendly way to build. But this year’s standout designs suggest that maybe those claims end up being reductive when we look at what nonconventional building methods are now able to achieve.
As a tool, prefabrication allows architects and homeowners a new kind of freedom, one that can be harnessed to transform a timeless design like the Quonset hut into a fire-resistant retreat, to touch down lightly on hard-to-access sites like craggy coasts and tropical mountaintops, to perform interventions in tight urban lots, and to mix, match, and arrange parts into a dream home. These ideas and more are what make up the top prefab homes of 2025.
Budget Breakdown: An Oregon Designer Turns a Quonset Hut Into a Guesthouse for $345K
Related Reading:
Published
TopicsPrefab HomesRoundups
Stay up to Date on the Latest in Prefab Homes
From cozy cottages to large family houses, see how prefab continues to redefine the future of construction, building, and design.