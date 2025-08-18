The Best of Pacific Northwest Design Took Center Stage at the Seattle Art Fair

At the latest iteration of the Seattle Art Fair, the weekend-long contemporary art bonanza at the Lumen Field Event Center, design took center stage. Alongside artworks from nearly 100 local, national, and international galleries, the fair featured a theater space presented by Dwell and showcasing work by a lively, up-and-coming lineup of Pacific Northwest designers. Curated by Sallyann Corn and Joe Kent of Seattle studio Fruitsuper, the stage featured furniture, lighting, and other design objects from a diverse group of some of the most exciting design studios in the region. Together, the collection reflected the playful, collaborative spirit of Pacific Northwest design, where today’s creators are embracing warmth, wit, and everyday delight.

The theater showcased work by 13 design studios in the Pacific Northwest.

"We have an endless curiosity that has taken us down many different paths," explained Corn during Friday’s panel discussion at the fair, where Dwell welcomed Fruitsuper to discuss their curation of the Seattle Art Fair stage and the state of Pacific Northwest design. "As a studio, we do product design, exhibition design, and curation, but we also love creating experiences that bring our community together."

Geometric pillows by Portland, Oregon, studio Thatcher, perch on a bench by Seattle’s Fin, while vases by Hop & Jans Studio and Tori Shao x Leo Shallat sit on a side table by Fruitsuper.

According to Corn and Kent, this sense of collaboration and mutual support is one of the key factors that sets the local design community apart. "There’s a genuine belief here that there is room for all of us, and we all have room to grow and succeed," said Corn. "There isn’t a competitive spirit here," added Kent. "It’s because we believe a rising tide will raise all ships."

The stage at the Seattle Art Fair.

Looking at the playful, vibrant collection of furniture, housewares, and sculptural objects on stage, another aspect of Pacific Northwest design became clear: the focus on ease over formality. "The west coast has a very rich design history, but the Pacific Northwest doesn’t really have a history of design giants that we’re pushing up against," explained Corn of the spontaneity and informality defining many of the design objects. "It gives us this amazing freedom without constraints."

A blue vase by Hop & Jans Studio shares the stage with a vase by Andi Kovel / Esque Studio, a table by Peaches the Studio, and a lamp by Pigeon Toe Ceramics.

Shelving and sculptural objects by Portland-based Matthew Philip Williams speak to this spirited ethos, with his art-based process coming to life via side tables and floor sculptures that embrace play and exploration over hard lines and traditional shapes. Lighting and a side table by Peaches the Studio, both of which are variations on a donut-shaped terra-cotta form, similarly express this lighthearted spirit, as did a collection of colorful, geometric pillows by Portland studio Thatcher and a pair of ceramic lamps by Pigeon Toe Ceramics. At the same time, Corn and Kent emphasized the history of craft and fine art traditions that have deep roots in Seattle and the Northwest. "There’s an inherent materiality in our design language, and we have a passion for honesty in materials," Kent said. "We really want to let materials be what they are and showcase their own properties." Seating and a circular walnut coffee table by Seattle designer Darin Montgomery of Fin Studio expressed this blend of craft and honest materials, as did ceramic vases by Hop & Jans Studio, Tori Shao & Leo Shallat, and Vo Ceramics. Seating from Memo Furniture designed by Helsinki-based Studio Tolvanen and manufactured locally in Seattle demonstrated this collaborative, craft-focused approach that has become part and parcel to design in the Pacific Northwest.

Dwell contributor Lauren Gallow interviews Sallyann Corn and Joe Kent of Fruitsuper about their design for the stage at the Seattle Art Fair.

Seen in the context of the art fair, with colorful paintings, sculptures, and glass installations on display across the event space, the objects on stage also revealed the crossover between art and design that is happening ever more frequently in the Pacific Northwest. "For whatever reason, function has often been the distinguishing line between art and design, and it’s fun to see that line start to break down in the work coming out of our region," said Corn. Fruitsuper’s own side tables exemplified this crossover; their cloud-like forms make them feel like sculptural objects as well as furniture pieces. Colorful glass pieces from Portland-based Andi Kovel’s Superchunk series also toed the line between artwork and functional object—their asymmetrical, irreverent forms beg the question, "Is it art?"