Goopy Little Mushroom Lamps—and More Cosmic Objects From FOG Design + Art Fair 2026

This story is part of Fair Take, our reporting on global design events that looks up close at the newest ideas in fixtures, furnishings, and more. One of the West Coast’s best art and design fairs is hitting a growth spurt in its teenage years: San Francisco’s FOG Design + Art fair is established enough to assert its identity, but still young enough for boisterous experimentation. The 12th edition of the event saw strong showings from established international galleries making encore appearances, but there were also several first-time FOG exhibitors, many of them showing up-and-coming artists from the Bay Area and beyond. Taking place across two piers at San Francisco’s Fort Mason, FOG also always has familiar faces—and, surprisingly, some new-to-me Bay Area mainstays that I’m delighted to discover. This year it was Crown Point Press and William Stout Books. But I also love finding out about international artists working in mediums like glassblowing, woodcarving, ceramics, weaving, and more. The real magic of FOG is seeing art displayed alongside design, revealing the beauty of craft in all its forms.

Photographer Cayce Clifford and I teamed up again this year to peruse FOG’s opening party in search of the fair’s most off-the-wall showings from near and far. Winding our way through the booths, it was easy to lose track of time as we enjoyed the simple pleasure of leaning in. Here’s an up close look at what we found.

San Francisco locals William Stout Architectural Books had its converted VW parked outside the fair.

Marta Gallery Now in its third year, FOG FOCUS, the fair’s platform for emerging artists, had its biggest showing yet with 16 galleries. Located in its own pier at Fort Mason, the exhibition is always buzzing with experimentation. A newcomer to this year’s fair, Los Angeles’s Marta Gallery had one of our favorite FOCUS booths, dedicated to a tandem showing of work by New York–based designer Minjae Kim and photographer and sculptor Dominik Tarabański. "We wanted to participate in FOG because it’s one of the only fairs that, without arbitrary boundaries or categorizations, places art and design on the same plane," Marta’s cofounder Benjamin Critton told us. The gallery’s booth did just that, with lighting and furniture by Kim sitting alongside photographs by Tarabański, the two in intimate dialogue. Kim and Tarabański are friends and have studios in the same building in Brooklyn, so a joint showing was a natural way to continue their artistic conversation.

With designer Minjae Kim working in quilted fiberglass and carved wood, and photographer Dominik Tarabański crafting fragile sculptures and flower arrangements that he photographs, both artists deal in the language of ephemerality, toggling between the realms of the precious and the disposable. Marta’s booth was a powerful reminder of the beauty found in this tension.

Blunk Space A Bay Area treasure, Blunk Space is a Point Reyes gallery and research center dedicated to the legacy of local designer JB Blunk. Founded by Blunk’s daughter, Mariah Nielson, the gallery first made an appearance at FOG last year in the fair’s retail section, FOG MRKT. This year, Blunk Space had its own booth at FOCUS, with a group show of contemporary furniture by Rio Kobayashi alongside historic paintings by a trio of Blunk’s artist friends. Also on view were a selection of tabletop sculptures by current artists that are part of the gallery’s "100 Candleholders" exhibition, now on view. Seeing Kobayashi’s blocky chairs and stools next to abstract paintings by Richard Bowman, Fritz Rauh, and John Anderson made them feel even more sculptural, lifting them out of the functional realm into the world of artistry.

"We wanted to convey a Northern Californian aesthetic rooted in material sensitivity, experimentation, and a deep connection to place," says Blunk Space curator Mariah Nielson, daughter of JB Blunk, of the booth’s pairing. It features furniture by contemporary designer Rio Kobayashi alongside historic Blunk-era paintings.

KIOSKO 94 At the back of FOG FOCUS, an installation of colorful, fabric-stuffed letters spelled out "KIOSKO," making Cayce and I wonder if this was yet another gallery booth or a retail shop of some kind. Inside, artist Jasko Begovic was hard at work behind a sewing machine, crafting his wearable art and fabric sculptures while chitchatting with visitors. Presented by local San Francisco gallery CULT Aimee Friberg, Begovic’s work at FOG continues his explorations of identity and inclusion, and how war affects our sense of community and belonging.

CULT Aimee Friberg presented an installation of work by Bosnian-born, San Francisco-based artist Jasko Begovic called "KIOSKO 94."

The artist will be present at various times over the course of FOG weekend, working on his sewing machine on soft and wearable sculptures, encouraging visitors to come back again and again.

Works in Progress at FOG MRKT In the fair’s main pavilion, we were immediately drawn to FOG MRKT just inside the entrance, where a small group of retailers presented artisan-made products that were also for sale. A newcomer to the market was "Works in Progress," an exhibition showcasing new works from Bay Area designers. The FOG presentation is the fourth iteration of the nomadic "Works in Progress" series, spearheaded by Bay Area locals Kate Greenberg and Kelley Perumbeti. The group exhibitions always center on a theme, and kick off with an open call to designers to submit work. "The series is about creating a framework where artists, designers, and craftspeople can experiment through functional objects," Perumbeti told us. "And from there, it’s about getting the work out into the world."

This year’s concept for "Works in Progress," an itinerant design exhibition, was Objects for the Threshold, which invited designers to create pieces that celebrate the experiences of arrival and departure.

Mirrors, key hooks, mail trays, and shoe stools were reminders that functional objects can be as artful as they are purposeful, bringing joy to the rituals that take place every day in our homes.

Galerie Maria Wettergren One of the first booths to catch our eye in the main pavilion, Galerie Maria Wettergren from Paris returned to FOG after their first go round at the fair last year. The presentation paired celestial, evanescent wall-hangings against weighty tables and benches made from chunky blocks of wood—everything was in perfect balance.

Danish textile artist Margrethe Odgaard assembles her wallhanging pieces by overlaying layers of printed silk organza.

Wood and metal tables by Danish designer Laura Bergsøe held a weighty presence in Galerie Maria Wettergren, which is based in Paris.

AGO Projects I first discovered AGO Projects at FOG 2024, and they’ve now become one of my go-to galleries for discovering emerging Latin American design. This year, their booth delivered with raucous works by more than a dozen designers, many of whom were making their debut at the fair.

We particularly loved the bird-of-paradise leaf-shaped chandelier by New York–based studio Pelle placed above a forest-themed rug by Mexico City designer C.S. Valentin.

Playing with ideas of nature and abstraction, together the pieces reminded us of being in a funhouse version of a greenhouse.

Sarah Myerscough Gallery It’s rare to encounter furniture you can play with, but in the booth of London gallery Sarah Myerscough, we found just that in woodworker Julian Watts’s exuberant "Sprouted Table." Carved from luscious, dark walnut, the piece is ostensibly a coffee table, but is covered in plug-and-play carved totems that can be moved around at will. "The pieces hover between functional and sculptural," Watts told us. "At the same time, they remain grounded in a sense of mischievousness and play." Cayce and I loved how Watts’s pieces teetered on the edge of functionality, allowing just enough space on a table for a single drinking glass, for example, or leaving a hole in the middle of a carved woodblock chair just narrow enough so as not to fall through.

Sourcing wood from his native Oregon, designer Julian Watts often uses salvaged walnut and maple milled in the Willamette Valley, or begins with chunks of wood that his neighbors donate to his studio.

"Sprouted Table" has totems that can be rearranged.

Ortuzar Newcomers to FOG, New York gallery Ortuzar presented a group show with paintings, sculptures, and drawings from artists across geographies and generations. A standout for us were the sculptures by Japanese-Brazilian artist Megumi Yuasa. Now 88 years old, Yuasa takes inspiration from Japanese ceramic traditions but infuses them with atypical materials like metals, glass, oxides, and paints.

Inspired by the spiritual aspect of nature, Megumi Yuasa’s sculptures often include an element of hovering or balancing. The artist describes his work in spiritual terms: "Everything is made from everything, everything depends on everything. Everything is everything."

Hosfelt Gallery A San Francisco mainstay, Hosfelt Gallery has been bringing the work of local and international artists to Bay Area audiences since 1996. This year at FOG, Cayce and I were drawn to Hosfelt’s booth by a gentle clanging sound, which turned out to be kinetic metal sculptures by midcentury artist and furniture designer Harry Bertoia. "I had known about and admired Harry’s work for ages," gallerist Todd Hosfelt told me.

Taking the shape of tall metal poles evoking reed grass, the poles in Harry Bertoia’s reed sculptures can be touched and pushed to bend and clang together, much like a wind chime. Personally, as an avid museumgoer, where the look-but-don’t-touch laws of art decorum rule, I’m always a sucker for something interactive.

Modern Institute Another FOG first-timer, Glasgow’s Modern Institute delighted us with their pairing of small sculptures by Swiss artist Urs Fischer. A tiny chandelier hanging precariously in the middle of the booth showcased Fischer’s explorations in Murano glassblowing, and a miniature blue-painted bronze horse with a single tear had us swooning.

Artist Urs Fischer makes precious chandeliers from Murano glass.

A tiny blue horse shed a single tear. There was something about seeing art and design on a micro scale that felt delightfully refreshing, especially in a moment when the excesses of capitalism are feeling especially loud.

Friedman Benda Some objects at FOG just made Cayce and I smile. Los Angeles and New York–based Friedman Benda did just that, with a collection of lamps that surprisingly combined figurative and organic forms. Swiss-born, L.A.–based designer Carmen D’Apollonio presented a collection of glass and ceramic lamps that seemed to sit on the edge of a shelf much like a person would, with mushroom-cap heads that evoked Nintendo’s Toad character in the best possible way.

"Each lamp becomes its own character and seems like a little human," says D’Apollonio of the colorful collection.