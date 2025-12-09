A Half-Arch Motif Merges an L.A. Renovation With Its New ADU

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "This midcentury-modern-inspired home consists of a two-bedroom home and an ADU. The home sits on a corner lot, which provided the inspiration for the design and hence the name the Bend House. This was the inspiration for the half arches that are incorporated into the design in the form of windows, doors, front entry, and other elements sprinkled throughout. All the newly constructed elements are rendered in white and the existing unchanged envelope of the home is charcoal.

"Horizontal brick, oak cabinets, and herringbone European white oak flooring are some midcentury modern elements incorporated into the design. The half-arched entry was the only new addition to the original home and creates an intentional transition between interior and exterior. The same rose color was used throughout in the entry, primary bathroom, interior of the skylights, and exterior awnings.

"The bright, light-filled kitchen and built-in cabinetry provide ample storage. The little wooden nook spotlights the owners’ Hibachi dolls. Wooden elements warm the space. The windows, nook, door, and cabinets are framed in maple. The half-arched elements are repeated in the cozy primary bedroom. Oak paneling, custom cabinets, and a framed window seat warm the space.