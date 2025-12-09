A Half-Arch Motif Merges an L.A. Renovation With Its New ADU
Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.
Project Details
Location: Torrance, California
Architect: Archemy.LA / @archemy.la
Main House Footprint: 1,359 square feet
ADU Footprint: 485 square feet
Structural Engineer: Michael Martinez
Landscape Design: Jones Landscape
Photographer: Lauren Taylor / @laurentaylorcreative
From the Architect: "This midcentury-modern-inspired home consists of a two-bedroom home and an ADU. The home sits on a corner lot, which provided the inspiration for the design and hence the name the Bend House. This was the inspiration for the half arches that are incorporated into the design in the form of windows, doors, front entry, and other elements sprinkled throughout. All the newly constructed elements are rendered in white and the existing unchanged envelope of the home is charcoal.
"Horizontal brick, oak cabinets, and herringbone European white oak flooring are some midcentury modern elements incorporated into the design. The half-arched entry was the only new addition to the original home and creates an intentional transition between interior and exterior. The same rose color was used throughout in the entry, primary bathroom, interior of the skylights, and exterior awnings.
"The bright, light-filled kitchen and built-in cabinetry provide ample storage. The little wooden nook spotlights the owners’ Hibachi dolls. Wooden elements warm the space. The windows, nook, door, and cabinets are framed in maple. The half-arched elements are repeated in the cozy primary bedroom. Oak paneling, custom cabinets, and a framed window seat warm the space.
"Fun-colored tile in incremental sizes and different textures, both matte and glossy, is used throughout the home. It provided an opportunity to play with scale, texture, and format. Each bathroom and both kitchens, in the main home and the guesthouse (ADU), have their own unique color and personality.
"The newly constructed ADU has polished concrete flooring, maple cabinets, and ceilings. The precast concrete countertop with colored aggregate reflects the colors of the interior. The tall cabinets are finished in black Fenix and framed with exposed edge maple ply."
Published
TopicsRenovationsHome Tours
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.