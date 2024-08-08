The Art of Selling a Lighthouse

One day, about 20 years ago, Dave McNally was at his family’s home in Minnesota when he made a throwaway comment to his young son in an effort to distract him: "Go on the internet and look up lighthouses for sale." That’s the simple origin story of how the McNallys came to own the 19th-century Smith Point Lighthouse, which sits about 1,135 miles away in the Chesapeake Bay, a few miles off the coast of Reedville, Virginia. (He also had to convince his wife of the unconventional purchase over dinner at their favorite restaurant.) The McNallys paid roughly $170,000 for the lighthouse in a 2005 online Federal auction through the General Services Administration’s preservation-oriented Lighthouse Program. After some extensive DIY renovations (McNally, who worked in construction, says he hauled countless loads of lumber across the choppy bay), the family used the lighthouse as their longtime vacation home. Some of their experiences there were difficult—they lost the boat they used to travel to and from the mainland once or twice—and others were moments of beauty, like the occasional sound of dolphins beneath their bedrooms. "It takes an adventurous person to do this," McNally says. In April, when the McNallys, now in their 70s, put the lighthouse on the market for $450,000, Virginia real estate agent Beth Groner took the listing. The "Northern Neck of Virginia Waterfront Living Expert," as it says on her website, is yet to have a serious buyer—someone on board for the required cash sale—and hasn’t had a showing of Smith Point Lighthouse yet. But when the time comes, Groner says, she’ll don a life vest, grab some Dramamine if the seas are sketchy, and haul herself up the ladder. "I mean [for] a very serious buyer," adds the realtor.

Agents with lighthouse and remote island listings like Groner and Johnson tend to field lots of phone calls from potential short-term rental investors. Groner says she responds to callers interested in buying Smith Point as an Airbnb or VRBO with reasons why it wouldn’t work, outlining everything from liability issues and difficulties getting rental insurance, to inclement weather affecting reservations and plain-old logistics you’d never have to worry about on the mainland. "People are interested, yes, absolutely," she says. "I hear from history buffs, older naval officers. People are just curious. I just don’t think many of them have fully thought it through. I ask them how they would get people out there." Of course, not all of the interested buyers are on the lookout for short-term rental opportunities—some are actually seeking their dream house. Realtor Sandy Stinson, who shares the Lake Cowichan cabin listing with Johnson, says she’s taken about a half-dozen potential buyers to the private island in a small boat. She has to go out in the morning, because winds pick up there in the afternoon. Her family owns an island lodge on the French River in Northern Ontario, so she’s used to it. "I don’t mind being on the water," she says. Stinson says she doesn’t have an official vetting process for those showings. Groner, however, explains there are some requirements for people who want to actually tour Smith Point’s interior, climbing aboard via the lighthouse’s ladder system. "Several prospective buyers have visited by boat to explore the lighthouse from the water," she says. "In order to show the lighthouse, though, we are requiring the potential buyer to provide financial verification and to sign a release."

As of yet, that hasn’t happened.

