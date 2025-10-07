The Thatched Roof on This Danish Retreat Is Part Tradition, Part Sustainability Move

"The defining architectural element of the house is its distinctive, expansive thatched roof, crafted using traditional techniques. Beyond preserving a historical craft within a modern construction, thatching has been shown in numerous studies to be the most climate and environmentally friendly roofing material available. Ninety-eight percent of this roof consists of Phragmites australis reeds, a biogenic material found globally. Reeds reduce CO₂ emissions as they absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and help purify water ecosystems during their cultivation and growth.

From Garde Hvalsøe: "The Thatched Summer House, designed by KHR Architecture, is situated in a Danish area known as the Danish Riviera, characterized by undulating moraine slopes covered in grass, heather, and low trees. The area is known for its historic summerhouses, often with thatched roofs, that blend into the landscape. The 3,200-square-foot house is located in a small grove, in a sloping landscape with views over the hills and fields.

"When the house is unoccupied, large, finely detailed wooden shutters cover the facade and windows, allowing the building to rest peacefully, blending into the landscape with minimal visual disturbance. The shutters prevent visibility into the interiors and avoid glass reflections in the natural surroundings. When the shutters are opened, the house offers unobstructed views of the hills and fields, while maintaining a calm and shielded exterior expression thanks to their placement and dimensions.

"The facade is made of thermally treated pine, an environmentally friendly method that enhances the wood’s durability by exposing it to high temperatures. This technique, known in Scandinavia for over 1,000 years and used by the Vikings, allows the wood to naturally patina over time, embedding the building further into the area’s characteristic flora. The first floor, subtly visible through an opening, houses a spacious bedroom and bathroom, accessible via a staircase near the kitchen. This staircase doubles as an inviting light shaft. The guest wing, with three bedrooms, is positioned in a separate section behind the living areas and kitchen, with access near the main entrance to ensure privacy and tranquillity for both residents and visitors. The first-floor primary bedroom and bathroom featured a bespoke wardrobe, lacquered in light-yellow to match the same shade throughout the kitchen. The bedroom furniture combines a bespoke headboard and desktop made of Oregon pine. The bathroom unit and cabinet is crafted from the same wood and has a Wachenzeller sandstone tabletop, which has been sandblasted and brushed."