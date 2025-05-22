If Your Walls Feel Too Boring, Don’t Just Repaint—Add Some Texture

During a recent decor brainstorming session with a friend, she lamented the state of her walls: "They’re just so stark and…white." As I listened to her plans to brighten up the space with a few fresh coats of vibrant paint, my mind immediately went to the running list of ideas I have mentally filed away for my future dreamy (and impeccably designed) home—and none of them included paint. While we analyzed color swatches, I wondered how a gallery wall would look against a grass cloth backdrop or whether my artwork would somehow stand out better mounted above wainscoting rather than on a wall just coated in a sheeny lavender shade.

Grass cloth wallpaper in the kitchen adds texture, especially placed alongside the tiled backsplash.

Whether inspired by someone else’s design plans or just a quick assessment of your own space, that moment when you realize your walls might be doing the bare minimum isn’t one you’ll likely forget. If this interior design reckoning sounds familiar (and sobering, gah!), it might be worth considering a textured wall. But what are the benefits and the risks? And when do you know it’s time to kick the paint can to the curb? For solutions to these questions and more, we spoke with Mississippi-based interior designer Melanie Bryant of Melanie Bryant Interiors and Curtis Elmy of Atmosphere Interior Design for their expert advice. What textured gives that paint doesn’t For obvious reasons, going with a fresh paint color is the easier option of the two: it’s simple to apply, clean up, repair, and is more rental-friendly. Textured walls require more work to execute but as Bryant points out, they enhance the depth, visual interest, and warmth of a space.

When a room is draped in tan, taupe, and stone, adding a little texture to the walls, as seen in the den in this Lloyd Wright House in Los Angeles, packs a punch without feeling overwhelming.

"Texture adds layers and warmth that can make a room feel finished and inviting, even in a neutral color palette—I love tonal texture and trim," she says. "It’s especially effective in new construction, where large expanses of drywall can feel flat or sterile. I find myself adding texture with moldings a lot in bedrooms these days to break up the space. I just finished designing a tiny powder bath with 12-foot ceilings and added wainscoting (vertical tongue and groove) to the 48-inch mark to break up what felt like a never-ending wall." According to Elmy, the differences between paint and textured walls come down to durability and maintenance. Options for textured walls can include everything from wallpaper, shiplap, wainscoting, and grass cloth to cork and limewash.

Deep navy limewash walls together with Victorian tiles add alluring charm to this en suite bath.

"Textured walls can be very robust and add functional durability to any surface," Elmy explains. "As with anything, there are more delicate surfaces that should be used in appropriate spaces. Paint offers limited impact resistance, darker hues are subject to fading, and scuff marks are difficult to clean." The keys for tackling textured walls

If you can’t decide between wainscoting and wallpaper, why not both?

Not every texture is right for your specific circumstance, and both designers emphasize durability as a top priority. If you’re in a rental, consider materials like peel-and-stick wallpaper or wood-slat wall panels that won’t be hard to remove and won’t damage the existing walls. Before you commit, think about the work that goes into the application and whether you’re up for the task. Additionally, Bryant advises against textured designs that are too busy in order to avoid overwhelming the space. Don’t be afraid to take baby steps: try out various finishes to see how the final look fits the space. "Don’t add texture just for the sake of adding texture: think about how you want the space to feel and what decor you plan to layer it with," she adds. Also, avoid working with more delicate textures unless you have an understanding of how they work, otherwise it could lead to costly repairs and unsightly mistakes that aren’t easy to repair. "Venetian plaster, limewash, or natural fiber wallcoverings require experienced hands," Elmy adds. "Poor application is hard to fix, and if pattern matching is not consistent, the entire visual can be compromised. Choosing textures like plaster, grass cloth, or linen age gracefully and stay relevant across trends."

Limestone tiles aren’t just for the floor!

If you’re truly intimidated by the amount of work that goes into creating a textured wall or you’re in a rental, you can experiment with texture on a smaller (and more manageable) scale. One solution is to experiment with mixing paint in with a textured finish to achieve visual balance and break up large walls, Bryant says. Also, if the idea of a fully textured room feels overwhelming, start with a single accent wall and use it as a foundation for the vision to take shape. Where to apply texture

Whether your texture pops or falls flat depends on the space and the material, a point that both designers cosign.

Cork walls add texture and function.