These Textural Wall Creations Will Have You Asking “Can I Touch That?”

In a world dominated by mass production, Submaterial is rare proof that craftsmanship and scale don’t have to be at odds. At first glance, the brand’s wall art, acoustic panels, mirrors, and architectural room dividers seem impossibly precise—defined by clean lines, rich textures, and a striking interplay of color and form. But look closer, and the craftsmanship reveals itself in every detail. Each piece is handmade in Submaterial’s New Mexico studio, where skilled fabricators shape wool felt, cork, and wood into intricate patterns.

Diade No. 5 features an open design that incorporates petal-shaped forms framed in a style reminiscent of midcentury modern breeze blocks.

Founded in 2006 by David Hamlin, Submaterial occupies a unique space between art and design. What began in a cottage in the Pacific Northwest has evolved into a 35,000-square-foot studio in New Mexico, where a team of 30 (including 25 talented craftspeople) produces objects of art that are as functional as they are beautiful—think wall art that doubles as acoustic panels, or artful mirrors that introduce an abstract play of light into an interior.

Submaterial’s pieces are striking works of art. The Meso panel, for example, features a built-up surface of concentric squares in vegetable-tanned cowhide.

"I remember feeling frustrated at the dissonance between my desire to make things by hand and the demands of running a successful business," Hamlin says. That tension, rather than being a limitation, became the driving force behind Submaterial’s ethos—one that embraces the beauty of craft alongside the ability to produce at scale.

The Orion Flat wall panel channels the graphic patterns of the 1960s. You can choose a single color for the three layers of felt or add a pop of color to any layer of the surface.

One of the greatest strengths of Submaterial’s approach is its inherent flexibility. Modularity is built into the designs, allowing them to fluctuate effortlessly from dramatic installations to more understated compositions. And as both the designer and manufacturer, Submaterial can easily customize color and material to suit a wide variety of spaces, from bold commercial fit-outs to residential interiors.



Diade No. 6 is a dimensional pattern of straight and curved lines created using thick wool felt, placed on edge.

Submaterial uses natural and sustainable materials—wool felt, cork, metal, glass, and wood—to craft their idiosyncratic works, and has developed a collaborative relationship with FilzFelt for their more commercial and large-scale products. These pieces leverage the rich texture, durability, and natural sound-absorbing properties of FilzFelt’s high-quality German-milled 100% wool design felt.

The soft curves of a ginkgo leaf inspired the Pivot No. 1 Mirror. The powder-coated aluminum lattice offers glimpses of the reflective surface below, introducing reflection and light play into the interior in an abstract way.

The Submaterial Wander Mirror collection features simple, clean lines and a modern feel. The ribbed effect of the wool felt strips turned on edge creates a deep texture that frames the contours of the mirror glass inserts.

While most pieces are made-to-order, Submaterial also has several ready-to-ship options for artworks, and has recently introduced their first pre-order event for the popular Circadian No. 2 wall art piece. A study in rhythm and color, the artwork is crafted from layers of vibrantly colored felt within a powder-coated aluminium frame to create a graphic composition. The addition of a pre-order collection is the natural next step for the brand, making their covetable pieces even more easily available.

Circadian No. 2 is available in either a soft, pastel palette or a more vivid, saturated scheme (shown here)—and is available to pre-order for the first time.

Still, sustainability remains at the heart of the Submaterial story. The studio favors natural, responsibly sourced materials like carbon-neutral cork from Portugal and durable merino wool felt, balancing beauty with longevity. Lean manufacturing keeps waste in check, with offcuts repurposed for schools, artists, and even recycled into new materials. That ethos extends to the team, too. Every employee earns a living wage or above, receives fully covered health insurance, and is supported in maintaining a work-life balance.

The Divvy Screen is a hanging room divider – crafted from double-sided tiles connected with elegant metal hardware – that offers visual definition within a space without confinement. The use of cork or wool felt also offers some acoustic separation.