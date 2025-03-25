These Textural Wall Creations Will Have You Asking “Can I Touch That?”
In a world dominated by mass production, Submaterial is rare proof that craftsmanship and scale don’t have to be at odds. At first glance, the brand’s wall art, acoustic panels, mirrors, and architectural room dividers seem impossibly precise—defined by clean lines, rich textures, and a striking interplay of color and form. But look closer, and the craftsmanship reveals itself in every detail. Each piece is handmade in Submaterial’s New Mexico studio, where skilled fabricators shape wool felt, cork, and wood into intricate patterns.
Founded in 2006 by David Hamlin, Submaterial occupies a unique space between art and design. What began in a cottage in the Pacific Northwest has evolved into a 35,000-square-foot studio in New Mexico, where a team of 30 (including 25 talented craftspeople) produces objects of art that are as functional as they are beautiful—think wall art that doubles as acoustic panels, or artful mirrors that introduce an abstract play of light into an interior.
"I remember feeling frustrated at the dissonance between my desire to make things by hand and the demands of running a successful business," Hamlin says. That tension, rather than being a limitation, became the driving force behind Submaterial’s ethos—one that embraces the beauty of craft alongside the ability to produce at scale.
One of the greatest strengths of Submaterial’s approach is its inherent flexibility. Modularity is built into the designs, allowing them to fluctuate effortlessly from dramatic installations to more understated compositions. And as both the designer and manufacturer, Submaterial can easily customize color and material to suit a wide variety of spaces, from bold commercial fit-outs to residential interiors.
Submaterial uses natural and sustainable materials—wool felt, cork, metal, glass, and wood—to craft their idiosyncratic works, and has developed a collaborative relationship with FilzFelt for their more commercial and large-scale products. These pieces leverage the rich texture, durability, and natural sound-absorbing properties of FilzFelt’s high-quality German-milled 100% wool design felt.
While most pieces are made-to-order, Submaterial also has several ready-to-ship options for artworks, and has recently introduced their first pre-order event for the popular Circadian No. 2 wall art piece. A study in rhythm and color, the artwork is crafted from layers of vibrantly colored felt within a powder-coated aluminium frame to create a graphic composition. The addition of a pre-order collection is the natural next step for the brand, making their covetable pieces even more easily available.
Still, sustainability remains at the heart of the Submaterial story. The studio favors natural, responsibly sourced materials like carbon-neutral cork from Portugal and durable merino wool felt, balancing beauty with longevity. Lean manufacturing keeps waste in check, with offcuts repurposed for schools, artists, and even recycled into new materials. That ethos extends to the team, too. Every employee earns a living wage or above, receives fully covered health insurance, and is supported in maintaining a work-life balance.
"We are future-focused and mindful of the impact our work has on the world," says Hamlin. "Our environment and our community are deeply important to us – and we continuously seek opportunities to improve. We have proven that you can have a successful business, pay a living wage, and provide benefits, all while making things by hand."
