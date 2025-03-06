West African Textiles Inspired This Los Angeles ADU’s Rhythmic Cladding

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here. Project Details: Location: Los Angeles, California

Architect & Interior Designer: Nwankpa Design / @nwankpadesign Footprint: 1,182-square-foot house and 281-square-foot deck Structural Engineer: G&G Structures

Photographer: Here And Now Agency / @hereandnowagency Photographer: "Nwankpa Design, led by Susan Nwankpa Gillespie, has designed Textile House #1, an ADU in the Silver Lake neighborhood of L.A. that blends the rich heritage of West African textiles with Western architectural principles. The project comprises a 1,182-square-foot, two-story accessory dwelling unit (ADU) addition to an existing two-car garage. The lower level, which comprises a generous living area, kitchen, and powder room, connects seamlessly with the backyard through large glass doors, while the upper level, which houses a large bedroom and bathroom, opens onto a 281-square-foot roof deck. "Inspired by Ewe/Kente weaving, part of the facade's design echoes a cloth's warp and weft structure. Vertical cedar slats with occasional horizontal connections give the façade a syncopated rhythm while obscuring the deliberate lack of openings on the second floor. The timber is layered over stucco to provide privacy in the bedroom and contrasts the black, fiber cement siding of the garage and floor-to-ceiling glass windows of the living area on the first floor. The rounded turn at the corner that the slats take softens the overall form of the structure and adds yet another dimension to the pattern.