Budget Breakdown: To Build This $2.3M Gold Coast Home, a Professional Gambler Hedged His Bets
To contend with sky-high construction costs, Luke MacDonald improved his odds by building in phases.
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"It was one of the few times in my life when I was completely heart driven," says Luke MacDonald of the process of building a family home with his wife, Bec Vayonitis, on Australia’s Gold Coast.
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