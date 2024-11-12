SubscribeSign In
This $1.8M Hilltop Midcentury in L.A. Just Listed for the First Time

Rebuilt by architect Vincent J. Proby after a fire, the Teasley Residence has views from the Hollywood Hills to the downtown skyline.
Location: 4581 Don Milagro Drive, Los Angeles, California

Price: $1,789,000

Year Built: 1957

Year Renovated: 1986

Renovation Architect: Vincent J. Proby, AIA

Footprint: 3,292 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 0.15 acres

From the Agent: "Presenting the first offering of the Teasley Residence. The original property, a 1957 midcentury was enjoyed by Mr. Larkin Teasley and his family until fire tragically destroyed their home in July 1985. Determined to rebuild anew for his wife, daughters, and community, Mr. Teasley enlisted the formidable talents of Leimert Park–based architect Vincent J. Proby, AIA, who designed this striking two-story home, situated atop Baldwin Hills Estates. The nearly 3,300-square-foot home displays an emphasis on natural flow and light throughout. The formal living room is complemented by a warm and sun-filled family room that features a seated bar area and cut-stone fireplace. Floor-to-ceiling sliders open directly onto the spacious patio, offering a seamless indoor/outdoor lifestyle and unobstructed sight lines to the full-sized, original 1957 swimming pool. Mr. Proby deftly positioned both the home office and primary bedroom on the north side of the second story, taking advantage of the panoramic views unique to Baldwin Hills, including vistas of Century City, the Hollywood Hills and the downtown Los Angeles skyline."

A ballasted stone roof caps the reimagined two-level home, which is surrounded by lush landscaping.

Wood-paneled walls wrap the living room overlooking the original 1957 pool.

The dining room sits steps from the built-in bar area, and the kitchen is around the corner.

The bedrooms on the upper level have large windows that frame striking city views.

"This property allows you to embrace the original period details or bring your remodel imagination," notes the agent.

