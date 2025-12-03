Here’s How to Create a Custom Dog Bed You’ll Actually Want to Look At

When the New York City-based interior designer Tara McCauley took on a penthouse apartment project of a young bachelor in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, they decided to outfit the space with nearly all custom pieces, save for a dining table that came over from the client’s previous spot. Everything else was specifically designed to work within the three-bedroom penthouse, which has an open concept living room and kitchen, swaths of floor-to-ceiling windows, and a wraparound porch.

A table and chair set from B&B Italia sits on the expansive balcony.

Since the client loves to host dinner parties and has an airy space that’s perfect for entertaining, McCauley decided to bring in warmer textures and pops of color to counterbalance the ultra contemporary feel of the apartment, but that "still feel appropriate to the architecture," she says. "I don’t think we went back any farther than midcentury modern."

In the living room, McCauley placed a large teal wraparound sofa upholstered in a Pierre Frey fabric that follows the curve of the windows, along with a coffee table by Cosulich.

To connect the dining and living room spaces, McCauley proposed a slightly tall console (that doubles as the couch side table) with a delightful idea for what can go underneath. "If we’re doing everything else custom, why keep the old dog bed?" remembers McCauley. "It didn’t fit with the rest of the home, so it felt like a no-brainer when I suggested designing a custom dog bed [under the console]."

For Lola, a one-eyed Pomeranian, interior designer Tara McCauley created a custom console table and daybed upholstered with an all-weather velvet by Dedar. On top, a Gubi lamp.

Ahead, McCauley elaborates on how she created a comfy zone for Lola, the client’s tiny one-eyed Pomeranian, and what to consider when fabricating a custom bed for your own pet. Follow a color scheme Since the teal couch is the largest furniture in the room, its color sets the tone. Without going matchy-matchy, McCauley chose swivel chairs with light blue accents that sit opposite the couch, and navy chairs for the dining area. McCauley similarly went with a shade of blue for Lola’s bed, upholstered by Dedar, an Italian textile brand that makes an indoor/outdoor velvet. "Something that could unzip and be washed but would still feel super luxe for this little princess dog," says McCauley.

Make it multi-functional Instead of having Lola’s bed out in the open, McCauley designed it in conjunction with the waterfall-style console so that the two pieces work cohesively but can be separated if needed. "Typically, I wouldn’t do a side table that high but because it’s an open concept, we wanted something that would function as both a side table for the sofa and a console table for entertaining and snacks, but have enough clearance for Lola to comfortably hang out under," she says. Size it accordingly

McCauley says she had two criteria when determining the dimensions: "The bed had to fit under the console table, and the console table couldn’t be wider than the wall between the windows. And then we needed the bed size to be what Lola was used to being on and no smaller than that." So McCauley designed the two pieces together, and had the workshop fabricate both in the same walnut finish. The idea was for the console/dog bed to echo a midcentury-modern aesthetic, even if a vintage reference point doesn’t exist. Building on a budget Placing an order for any bespoke furniture requires money, but "if someone only has the budget for the bed frame, then they could get the cushion part elsewhere," suggests McCauley. "Or you could get a ready-made cushion at a store and then have the frame made by someone on Etsy if it’s small enough to ship in a box." McCauley says the one tricky part with separately sourcing a dog bed frame and cushion is being "conscious of the height because some dogs can’t climb or hop on."

At the same time, don’t overthink it McCauley doesn’t have a dog herself, but knew that designing pet furniture wouldn’t be too complicated. It simply needs to be appropriately shrunken. "I had the American Girl doll bed when I was a kid, and this dog bed reminded me of American Girl furniture because it was really high-quality, almost like real furniture but smaller," says McCauley, who recalled a real mattress in the doll trundle. "I think this dog bed was only slightly larger than doll furniture." Project Credits: