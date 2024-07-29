SubscribeSign In
Three Lovingly Restored Farmhouses in the British Countryside Go to Market for £2.3MView 8 Photos

Three Lovingly Restored Farmhouses in the British Countryside Go to Market for £2.3M

Set just seven miles from the coast, the compound pairs pastoral grounds with contemporary interiors by Feilden Fowles.
Text by
View 8 Photos

Location: Pancrasweek, Devon, England

Price: £2,250,000 (approximately $2,895,986 USD)

Renovation Architect: Feilden Fowles

Footprint: 2,578 square feet (four bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 1.5 acres

From the Agent: "Tamar Barns is an ensemble of three beautifully restored farm buildings nestled in a peaceful pocket of countryside on the Devon/Cornwall border, seven miles from the beaches at Bude. The farmhouse and barns were subject to a major restoration and renovation in recent years, with modern detailing and playful use of color introduced across the light interiors. Approached via a quiet country lane, a long, private driveway leads to the central courtyard, around which the three homes orientate. Separate parking areas accommodate several vehicles. The main farmhouse, delineated by a partially rendered facade, is accessed via a plant-lined courtyard leading to the primary glass-fronted entrance. The original house was extended in 2012 to the designs of Fielden Fowles, pairing the character of the existing 16th-century foundations with elegant modern details. The impeccable execution of the renovation demonstrates an intimate understanding of the building, while modern material touches bring a contemporary aesthetic."

Enclosed by landscaped gardens and private woodland, the compound is a secluded oasis just seven miles from nearby beaches.&nbsp;

Enclosed by landscaped gardens and private woodland, the compound is a secluded oasis just seven miles from nearby beaches. 

Three Lovingly Restored Farmhouses in the British Countryside Go to Market for £2.3M - Photo 2 of 8 -
In the kitchen, green cabinetry pops&nbsp; against the crips white walls.

In the kitchen, green cabinetry pops  against the crips white walls.

Three Lovingly Restored Farmhouses in the British Countryside Go to Market for £2.3M - Photo 4 of 8 -
The dining and living area is framed in band-sawn larch timber by EmanuelHendry.

The dining and living area is framed in band-sawn larch timber by EmanuelHendry.

Three Lovingly Restored Farmhouses in the British Countryside Go to Market for £2.3M - Photo 6 of 8 -
Terraces and courtyards throughout the property provide places to relish the surrounding countryside.

Terraces and courtyards throughout the property provide places to relish the surrounding countryside.

Three Lovingly Restored Farmhouses in the British Countryside Go to Market for £2.3M - Photo 8 of 8 -

Tamar Barns, located in Devon, England, is currently listed for £2,250,000 (approximately $2,895,986 USD) by The Modern House.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.