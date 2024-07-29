Three Lovingly Restored Farmhouses in the British Countryside Go to Market for £2.3M

Footprint: 2,578 square feet (four bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 1.5 acres

From the Agent: "Tamar Barns is an ensemble of three beautifully restored farm buildings nestled in a peaceful pocket of countryside on the Devon/Cornwall border, seven miles from the beaches at Bude. The farmhouse and barns were subject to a major restoration and renovation in recent years, with modern detailing and playful use of color introduced across the light interiors. Approached via a quiet country lane, a long, private driveway leads to the central courtyard, around which the three homes orientate. Separate parking areas accommodate several vehicles. The main farmhouse, delineated by a partially rendered facade, is accessed via a plant-lined courtyard leading to the primary glass-fronted entrance. The original house was extended in 2012 to the designs of Fielden Fowles, pairing the character of the existing 16th-century foundations with elegant modern details. The impeccable execution of the renovation demonstrates an intimate understanding of the building, while modern material touches bring a contemporary aesthetic."