An Airy Black Cabin Tucks Into a Tree Canopy in Australia
Project Details:
Location: Tallebudgera, Australia
Architect: Fouché Architects / @fouchearchitects
Footprint: 904 square feet
Builder: Minarco
Structural Engineer: Grain Structural Studio
Photographer: David Chatfield / @davidchatfield__
From the Architect: "The project was founded on three principles: try not to disturb the site, create a functional building responsive to site constraints, and make an abstract object disappear in the landscape. The footprint was minimized to disturb the slope and flora as little as possible; the living level is elevated above a car park, which allows wildlife to pass underneath. The design strives to maximize views, thermal comfort, and most importantly, connection to nature.
"The sole occupant enjoys an intimate connection to the tree canopy, the abundance of indirect natural light within the dwelling, and the way the building ventilates during the warmer months."
Published
