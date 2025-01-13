New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code YEAR20
An Airy Black Cabin Tucks Into a Tree Canopy in Australia

The 667-square-foot plan straddles a brick platform and support beams to leave as much of the land alone as possible.
Project Details:

Location: Tallebudgera, Australia

Architect: Fouché Architects / @fouchearchitects

Footprint: 904 square feet

Builder: Minarco

Structural Engineer: Grain Structural Studio

Photographer: David Chatfield / @davidchatfield__

From the Architect: "The project was founded on three principles: try not to disturb the site, create a functional building responsive to site constraints, and make an abstract object disappear in the landscape. The footprint was minimized to disturb the slope and flora as little as possible; the living level is elevated above a car park, which allows wildlife to pass underneath. The design strives to maximize views, thermal comfort, and most importantly, connection to nature.

"The sole occupant enjoys an intimate connection to the tree canopy, the abundance of indirect natural light within the dwelling, and the way the building ventilates during the warmer months."

An Airy Black Cabin Tucks Into a Tree Canopy in Australia - Photo 1 of 18 -
An Airy Black Cabin Tucks Into a Tree Canopy in Australia - Photo 2 of 18 -
An Airy Black Cabin Tucks Into a Tree Canopy in Australia - Photo 3 of 18 -
An Airy Black Cabin Tucks Into a Tree Canopy in Australia - Photo 4 of 18 -
An Airy Black Cabin Tucks Into a Tree Canopy in Australia - Photo 5 of 18 -
An Airy Black Cabin Tucks Into a Tree Canopy in Australia - Photo 6 of 18 -
An Airy Black Cabin Tucks Into a Tree Canopy in Australia - Photo 7 of 18 -
An Airy Black Cabin Tucks Into a Tree Canopy in Australia - Photo 8 of 18 -
An Airy Black Cabin Tucks Into a Tree Canopy in Australia - Photo 9 of 18 -
An Airy Black Cabin Tucks Into a Tree Canopy in Australia - Photo 10 of 18 -
An Airy Black Cabin Tucks Into a Tree Canopy in Australia - Photo 11 of 18 -
An Airy Black Cabin Tucks Into a Tree Canopy in Australia - Photo 12 of 18 -
An Airy Black Cabin Tucks Into a Tree Canopy in Australia - Photo 13 of 18 -
An Airy Black Cabin Tucks Into a Tree Canopy in Australia - Photo 14 of 18 -
An Airy Black Cabin Tucks Into a Tree Canopy in Australia - Photo 15 of 18 -
An Airy Black Cabin Tucks Into a Tree Canopy in Australia - Photo 16 of 18 -
An Airy Black Cabin Tucks Into a Tree Canopy in Australia - Photo 17 of 18 -
An Airy Black Cabin Tucks Into a Tree Canopy in Australia - Photo 18 of 18 -
