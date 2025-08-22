This Minimalist Gable Home in the Scottish Highlands Is an Exemplar of Compromise

A single window seldom steals the show of an architectural project, but very few share a view like the one in the living area of Neil and Laura Stephens’ home, Taigh Créadha, in the village of Achnacloich. The roughly ten-by-six-foot window on the gable end of the softly-hued minimalist home looks out over Scotland’s rugged Isle of Skye coast and out to the Cuillin mountain range.