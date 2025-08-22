SubscribeSign In
This Minimalist Gable Home in the Scottish Highlands Is an Exemplar of Compromise
This Minimalist Gable Home in the Scottish Highlands Is an Exemplar of Compromise

He wanted a pitched roof, so she got bigger social spaces for their family’s Isle of Skye residence.
A single window seldom steals the show of an architectural project, but very few share a view like the one in the living area of Neil and Laura Stephens’ home, Taigh Créadha, in the village of Achnacloich. The roughly ten-by-six-foot window on the gable end of the softly-hued minimalist home looks out over Scotland’s rugged Isle of Skye coast and out to the Cuillin mountain range.

Iain Aitch
Writer
Author, journalist, and Dwell contributor. London, England.

Published

Topics

Home ToursDwell+ Exclusive