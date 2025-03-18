SubscribeSign In
In Philly, a Home in a Historic Brick Bank Hits the Market for $1M

The 1893 building—with tall, tinned ceilings and an open-plan second floor—has lived past lives as a library, boxing gym, and recording studio.
Text by
Location: 4900 Longshore Avenue Philadelphia, PA

Price: $1,070,000

Year Built: 1893

Architect: John Ord

Footprint: 9,300 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.13 Acres

From the Agent: "Picture it: Tacony in the early 1900s. Industrialist Henry Disston, with his Keystone Saw Works, was hard at work creating a neighborhood rich in varied housing stock and green spaces along the Delaware River. The corner of Tulip St. and Longshore Ave was the main business section of the neighborhood and architect John Ord’s towering redbrick masterpiece, the Tacony Saving Fund Safe Deposit & Title Company was bustling. Designed in a monumental style intended to instill confidence and trust in their customers, the building housed the trust on the first floor, a community library on the second, and a lodge room for Tacony Lodge No. 600 on the third. Presenting the present-day building, now one of Philadelphia’s finest examples of adaptive reuse, offering the most discerning buyer a glorious melding of old and new, industrial and cozy, vintage and modern."

The living room features a gas-burning fireplace and soaring ceilings.

The first-floor bedroom has a bright yellow tin ceiling.

The open-plan second floor is outfitted with a full kitchen and a half bathroom.

The third floor is currently set up as a recording studio.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

