In Philly, a Home in a Historic Brick Bank Hits the Market for $1M

From the Agent: "Picture it: Tacony in the early 1900s. Industrialist Henry Disston, with his Keystone Saw Works, was hard at work creating a neighborhood rich in varied housing stock and green spaces along the Delaware River. The corner of Tulip St. and Longshore Ave was the main business section of the neighborhood and architect John Ord’s towering redbrick masterpiece, the Tacony Saving Fund Safe Deposit & Title Company was bustling. Designed in a monumental style intended to instill confidence and trust in their customers, the building housed the trust on the first floor, a community library on the second, and a lodge room for Tacony Lodge No. 600 on the third. Presenting the present-day building, now one of Philadelphia’s finest examples of adaptive reuse, offering the most discerning buyer a glorious melding of old and new, industrial and cozy, vintage and modern."