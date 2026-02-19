A London Home’s Glassy Addition Gives the Owners Room to Grow

From the Architect: "Tabberner Cook House is a very large, split-level ground floor extension to a home in Crystal Palace, London. The existing property is on a street-facing corner plot and sits across a very steep site with long views out across the south of London. The stepped massing of the project is informed by an ambitious domestic program for a split-level, ground floor extension of this type. A new kitchen, dining space, and sunken lounge are the primary living spaces. Additionally, a series of flexible auxiliary spaces have also been built, including an internal greenhouse and potting shed, a small bike workshop, a utility space and pantry, and a new bathroom. All of these spaces extend outward and downward to the terraced garden and landscaping beyond. The exposed corner site and its heavily sloped condition, allows for the play of multiple stepped levels, both inside and out. Many of these level changes are defined by numerous planters, that similarly play a role in integrating the garden with the wider scope of the project.

"Key to the project is its direct relationship to both the existing garden beyond and to the forming of flexible internal spaces dedicated to horticulture. The project seeks to merge and extend the practice of horticulture in and out of more typically domestic environments. Internally, the potting room has a direct, purposeful relationship with the sunken living spaces beyond, controlling the passage of heat and air around the ground floor through a pair of bespoke oak-framed windows that can be set to a number of configurations. These in turn have a series of adaptable shelving areas and timber surfaces behind that can be reconfigured to the changing needs of the occupants. In addition, very large areas of the southwest-facing facade are also openable, to allow for variations in use. This allows for the whole of the ground floor extension, depending upon its desired function, to act more broadly as a greenhouse throughout, giving the inhabitants the choice as to how much of the interior space is given over to horticulture or not.

"The project provides a large new terrace and a significant area of stepped landscaping that terminates with the construction of a large, street-facing, stepped boundary wall. The boundary wall is formed from an English bond of stepped white brick, with whitened timber above, that manages the steep level changes of the corner site’s street-facing boundary, while providing a level of privacy to the internal spaces. The strict setting-out mirrors the careful pacing of the shallow brickwork steps behind, and the deep chamfered window bays. A natural zinc cladding wraps the higher facades and terminates the parapets through extended bespoke drip details, with enlarged hoppers and downpipes. The natural zinc, formed on-site, will slowly patina in time forming a subtle, varied texture to the upper facades of the project.

"Integral to the scheme is the tectonic refinement of the exposed materials used throughout. An engineered, exposed structural timber frame of glulam beams forms a deep waffle slab that sits atop a white brickwork plinth. All of the timber members were precut for assembly on site, with the frame and fixings being left fully exposed internally. A focus on detail, and a deliberate honesty and celebration of stark, layered construction is employed throughout. Additional elements like bespoke handrails designed by the architect, and mirrored stainless-steel sheeting, complete the scheme."