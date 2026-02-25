If You Dream of the Catskills, Here’s a Brand-New Cabin for $1.3M

From the Agent: "Welcome to Sylvan Wald House, a newly built midcentury-inspired home set at the end of a long, private driveway on 17+ wooded acres in the northern Catskills. The 3,115-square-foot residence includes a first-floor primary suite, white oak millwork throughout, and a wall of large picture windows with views that shift with each season. The first-floor primary suite offers a private deck and a spa-like bathroom with Carrara marble, Hansgrohe and Duravit fixtures, and radiant heated slate-finish porcelain tile floors. Two additional bedrooms share the main level along with a second full bathroom and a laundry room. The finished lower level offers flexible space with polished cement floors, a wet bar, a third full bathroom, and two sliding glass doors opening to the sloping yard; ideal for a media room, studio, home gym, or guest quarters. The location balances rural privacy with a historic river town atmosphere and amenities."