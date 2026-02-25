SubscribeSign In
If You Dream of the Catskills, Here’s a Brand-New Cabin for $1.3M

Garrison Architects gave the midcentury-inspired home floor-to-ceiling windows, a large deck, and the requisite woodburning stove.
Location: 120 Cauterskill Avenue, Catskill, New York

Price: $1,275,000

Year Built: 2025

Architect: Garrison Architects

Footprint: 3,115 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 18.42 Acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to Sylvan Wald House, a newly built midcentury-inspired home set at the end of a long, private driveway on 17+ wooded acres in the northern Catskills. The 3,115-square-foot residence includes a first-floor primary suite, white oak millwork throughout, and a wall of large picture windows with views that shift with each season. The first-floor primary suite offers a private deck and a spa-like bathroom with Carrara marble, Hansgrohe and Duravit fixtures, and radiant heated slate-finish porcelain tile floors. Two additional bedrooms share the main level along with a second full bathroom and a laundry room. The finished lower level offers flexible space with polished cement floors, a wet bar, a third full bathroom, and two sliding glass doors opening to the sloping yard; ideal for a media room, studio, home gym, or guest quarters. The location balances rural privacy with a historic river town atmosphere and amenities."

A Morsø woodburning stove warms the living room.

The kitchen features Bertazzoni appliances, custom oak cabinetry, and soapstone counters.

Each room has its own set of custom built-in storage cabinets.

Garrison Architects conceived the energy-efficient home using passive design principles.&nbsp;

Despite its secluded setting, the home is just 15 minutes from the town of Catskill.

Staging and styling by Hallie Goodman

120 Cauterskill Avenue in Catskill, New York, is currently listed for $1,275,000 by Anthony D'Argenzio of This Old Hudson Team at Houlihan Lawrence.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

