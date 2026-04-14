This Switchable Smart Glass Is the Next Generation of Privacy for Your Home

We rarely consider privacy until the moment we want more of it: a quiet evening with family, a work meeting from home, or simply a moment to retreat from the world for a little while.

The challenge in today’s homes is finding ways to have both seclusion and a connection to nature when you need one or the other. Traditional privacy solutions like blinds, curtains, or films often interrupt the very design they’re meant to protect, blocking natural light or disrupting carefully considered interiors.

Contemporary design principles favor large panes of glass that welcome natural light, promote indoor/outdoor living, and frame the surrounding landscape as part of the home itself. This approach acknowledges that space, light, and architecture can work together to create a home that feels both expansive and deeply personal. That’s where CLiC on-demand privacy glass comes in—so privacy and openness can coexist versus compete with one another.