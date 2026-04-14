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This Switchable Smart Glass Is the Next Generation of Privacy for Your HomeView 6 Photos

This Switchable Smart Glass Is the Next Generation of Privacy for Your Home

CLiC glass offers an innovative way to balance openness and seclusion, while maintaining the architectural integrity of your space.
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We rarely consider privacy until the moment we want more of it: a quiet evening with family, a work meeting from home, or simply a moment to retreat from the world for a little while. 

The challenge in today’s homes is finding ways to have both seclusion and a connection to nature when you need one or the other. Traditional privacy solutions like blinds, curtains, or films often interrupt the very design they’re meant to protect, blocking natural light or disrupting carefully considered interiors. 

Contemporary design principles favor large panes of glass that welcome natural light, promote indoor/outdoor living, and frame the surrounding landscape as part of the home itself. This approach acknowledges that space, light, and architecture can work together to create a home that feels both expansive and deeply personal. That’s where CLiC on-demand privacy glass comes in—so privacy and openness can coexist versus compete with one another.

CLiC’s smart glass lets natural light flow in freely from the outdoors when in clear mode.

CLiC’s smart glass lets natural light flow in freely from the outdoors when in clear mode.

CLiC smart glass lets you enjoy natural light whenever you want it, and instantly shifts to privacy mode with the touch of a button. There are no delays, distortions, or tints; in milliseconds, the glass transitions from clear to private, creating a home that adapts effortlessly to every moment. Morning light can flow freely with unobstructed views, while private spaces such as bedrooms, bathrooms, entryways, and sidelights can become more discreet without sacrificing the home’s architecture.

With CLiC glass, you can pick and choose when (and which rooms) require privacy at any given time, allowing for complete control of your living space in a snap.&nbsp;

With CLiC glass, you can pick and choose when (and which rooms) require privacy at any given time, allowing for complete control of your living space in a snap. 

When privacy mode is activated, advanced liquid crystal technology scatters incoming light evenly across the glass, letting natural illumination fill the room. This produces a soft, diffused glow that keeps the interiors bright, welcoming, and peaceful.

CLiC’s smart glass is built with Cardinal Glass Industries’ patented polymer-stabilized cholesteric texture technology and can integrate into any architectural vision.&nbsp;

CLiC’s smart glass is built with Cardinal Glass Industries’ patented polymer-stabilized cholesteric texture technology and can integrate into any architectural vision. 

CLiC’s smart glass looks like traditional glass with no visible haze in clear mode, allowing for sweeping views when you want them.

CLiC’s smart glass looks like traditional glass with no visible haze in clear mode, allowing for sweeping views when you want them.

CLiC delivers the performance expected of premium architectural glass, with an edge-to-edge design that provides the clarity you expect from high-end windows. The system smoothly integrates with third-party smart home automation, blocks up to 99 percent of UV rays to protect furniture and artwork, dampens outside noise, and improves energy efficiency with advanced coatings that reduce heating and cooling loads. Its laminated construction also adds durability and resistance to extreme weather conditions.

No more frosted glass that dims your home: CLiC’s on-demand privacy glass keeps even the most private of spaces bright and light.&nbsp;

No more frosted glass that dims your home: CLiC’s on-demand privacy glass keeps even the most private of spaces bright and light. 

This level of innovation is rare, yet reflects the ever-growing movement of responsive design. Privacy becomes an integral part of the architecture itself, seamlessly blending comfort, technology, and contemporary ways of living.

At its core, CLiC is all about intention. You decide how and when your space is seen—a luxury many of us have been searching for. 

Learn more about CLiC’s innovative technology at clicglass.com.

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