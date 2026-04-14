This Switchable Smart Glass Is the Next Generation of Privacy for Your Home
Partner Story
We rarely consider privacy until the moment we want more of it: a quiet evening with family, a work meeting from home, or simply a moment to retreat from the world for a little while.
The challenge in today’s homes is finding ways to have both seclusion and a connection to nature when you need one or the other. Traditional privacy solutions like blinds, curtains, or films often interrupt the very design they’re meant to protect, blocking natural light or disrupting carefully considered interiors.
Contemporary design principles favor large panes of glass that welcome natural light, promote indoor/outdoor living, and frame the surrounding landscape as part of the home itself. This approach acknowledges that space, light, and architecture can work together to create a home that feels both expansive and deeply personal. That’s where CLiC on-demand privacy glass comes in—so privacy and openness can coexist versus compete with one another.
CLiC smart glass lets you enjoy natural light whenever you want it, and instantly shifts to privacy mode with the touch of a button. There are no delays, distortions, or tints; in milliseconds, the glass transitions from clear to private, creating a home that adapts effortlessly to every moment. Morning light can flow freely with unobstructed views, while private spaces such as bedrooms, bathrooms, entryways, and sidelights can become more discreet without sacrificing the home’s architecture.
When privacy mode is activated, advanced liquid crystal technology scatters incoming light evenly across the glass, letting natural illumination fill the room. This produces a soft, diffused glow that keeps the interiors bright, welcoming, and peaceful.
CLiC delivers the performance expected of premium architectural glass, with an edge-to-edge design that provides the clarity you expect from high-end windows. The system smoothly integrates with third-party smart home automation, blocks up to 99 percent of UV rays to protect furniture and artwork, dampens outside noise, and improves energy efficiency with advanced coatings that reduce heating and cooling loads. Its laminated construction also adds durability and resistance to extreme weather conditions.
This level of innovation is rare, yet reflects the ever-growing movement of responsive design. Privacy becomes an integral part of the architecture itself, seamlessly blending comfort, technology, and contemporary ways of living.
At its core, CLiC is all about intention. You decide how and when your space is seen—a luxury many of us have been searching for.
Learn more about CLiC’s innovative technology at clicglass.com.
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TopicsHome TechDesign News
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