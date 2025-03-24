SubscribeSign In
Asking $1.9M, This Storybook Tudor in the Pacific Northwest Is Ready for a New Chapter

Set high in the hills above Portland, the home has a stately turret, vibrant interiors, and 200-year-old terra-cotta tile floors.
Location: 1240 NW Summit Ave, Portland, Oregon

Price: $1,850,000

Year Built: 1916

Architect: Wade Hampton Pipes

Renovation Dates: 2023

Renovation Architect: Emily Sue Wu, Peony Architecture

Footprint: 4,321 square feet (5 bedrooms, 4 baths)

Lot Size: 0.12 Acres

From the Agent: "The Swift House was designed by the award-winning architect Wade Hampton Pipes. Like an urban motte-and-bailey castle, this turn-of-the-century home in the Kings Heights neighborhood of Portland, Oregon, overlooks city views, an annual migration of swifts, and four snow-covered volcanoes. A sweeping renovation in 2023 by architect Emily Sue Wu of Peony Architecture and interior design and art curation by Drew Arenth infused vibrant, natural  materials and old-world detail into the grand Pacific Northwest home. Arched passages beckon you into rooms adorned with ancient recovered French terra-cotta or an ocean mosaic of Moroccan zellige tiles. The zinc counters, brass fixtures, and locally sourced black walnut cabinets will grow more beautiful over time."

A woodburning fireplace warms the living room.

The third floor has extra-tall, vaulted ceilings.

The lower level is accessible via a separate exterior entrance.

The kitchen’s walnut cabinets were handmade locally, while the flooring is 200-year-old reclaimed terra-cotta tile from France.

The heated Moroccan tile floors were one of the many features added in the renovation.

1420 NW Summit Ave in Portland, Oregon is currently listed for $1,850,000 by Karoline Ashley of Windermere Realty Trust.

Cover photo by Corey Shelton

