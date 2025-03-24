Asking $1.9M, This Storybook Tudor in the Pacific Northwest Is Ready for a New Chapter

Footprint: 4,321 square feet (5 bedrooms, 4 baths)

Lot Size: 0.12 Acres

From the Agent: "The Swift House was designed by the award-winning architect Wade Hampton Pipes. Like an urban motte-and-bailey castle, this turn-of-the-century home in the Kings Heights neighborhood of Portland, Oregon, overlooks city views, an annual migration of swifts, and four snow-covered volcanoes. A sweeping renovation in 2023 by architect Emily Sue Wu of Peony Architecture and interior design and art curation by Drew Arenth infused vibrant, natural materials and old-world detail into the grand Pacific Northwest home. Arched passages beckon you into rooms adorned with ancient recovered French terra-cotta or an ocean mosaic of Moroccan zellige tiles. The zinc counters, brass fixtures, and locally sourced black walnut cabinets will grow more beautiful over time."