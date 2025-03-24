Asking $1.9M, This Storybook Tudor in the Pacific Northwest Is Ready for a New Chapter
Location: 1240 NW Summit Ave, Portland, Oregon
Price: $1,850,000
Year Built: 1916
Architect: Wade Hampton Pipes
Renovation Dates: 2023
Renovation Architect: Emily Sue Wu, Peony Architecture
Footprint: 4,321 square feet (5 bedrooms, 4 baths)
Lot Size: 0.12 Acres
From the Agent: "The Swift House was designed by the award-winning architect Wade Hampton Pipes. Like an urban motte-and-bailey castle, this turn-of-the-century home in the Kings Heights neighborhood of Portland, Oregon, overlooks city views, an annual migration of swifts, and four snow-covered volcanoes. A sweeping renovation in 2023 by architect Emily Sue Wu of Peony Architecture and interior design and art curation by Drew Arenth infused vibrant, natural materials and old-world detail into the grand Pacific Northwest home. Arched passages beckon you into rooms adorned with ancient recovered French terra-cotta or an ocean mosaic of Moroccan zellige tiles. The zinc counters, brass fixtures, and locally sourced black walnut cabinets will grow more beautiful over time."
1420 NW Summit Ave in Portland, Oregon is currently listed for $1,850,000 by Karoline Ashley of Windermere Realty Trust.
Cover photo by Corey Shelton
