John Yeon’s Swan House Just Hit the Market in Portland for $2.2M

From the Agent: "Designed for Dr. Kenneth and Virginia Swan by John Yeon in 1953, this rare Northwest Regional residence is located within one of Portland’s most remarkable architectural enclaves, neighboring Pietro Belluschi’s Sutor House and adjacent to Yeon’s celebrated Watzek and Cottrell houses. A sheltering roof superstructure unifies the home, covered walkways, and outdoor spaces, creating what Yeon described as a distinctly ‘northern sense of shelter.’ Original board-and-batten siding, slate roofing, copper gutters, stone walls, and expansive walls of glass reflect a restrained palette of authentic Pacific Northwest materials. Inside, cedar-clad living spaces, soaring ceilings, skylights, integrated architectural lighting, trademark louvered ventilation panels, and carefully framed forest views demonstrate Yeon’s mastery of light, materiality, and spatial planning. Thoughtfully updated for contemporary living, the home pairs its architectural pedigree with modern comforts, including a gourmet kitchen, updated baths, a cinema room, and outdoor amenities."