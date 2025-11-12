SubscribeSign In
The Townhome Where “America’s First Interior Decorator” Lived in a Boston Marriage Enters a New EraView 11 Photos
Dwell Magazine

The Townhome Where “America’s First Interior Decorator” Lived in a Boston Marriage Enters a New Era

In NYC’s historic Sutton Square neighborhood, empty nesters move into a sprawling 1920s residence and task their architect daughter with an age-appropriate update.
Text by
Photos by
View 11 Photos

Read the companion piece about Adrienne Brown’s Sutton Square townhome renovation from Dwell’s November/December 2025 issue.

Try Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get unlimited access to the very best of Dwell, including a steady stream of subscriber exclusives, ad-free browsing, and more.

Subscribe to Dwell+

You can cancel at any time. Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Published

Topics

RenovationsKids RoomsHome ToursDwell Magazine