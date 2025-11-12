The Townhome Where “America’s First Interior Decorator” Lived in a Boston Marriage Enters a New Era
In NYC’s historic Sutton Square neighborhood, empty nesters move into a sprawling 1920s residence and task their architect daughter with an age-appropriate update.
Text by
Photos by
Read the companion piece about Adrienne Brown’s Sutton Square townhome renovation from Dwell’s November/December 2025 issue.
Try Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get unlimited access to the very best of Dwell, including a steady stream of subscriber exclusives, ad-free browsing, and more.
Subscribe to Dwell+
You can cancel at any time. Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Published