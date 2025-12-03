Three Interior Courtyards Let a Family Maintain Suburban-Level Privacy in San Antonio

From the street, Susan’s House resembles any modest single-family home. But upon closer inspection, the varying orientations of its rooflines are a subtle hint to something different inside. The 1,900-square-foot home was built for architect Mary English’s sister Susan. Susan wished to move to San Antonio’s historic Lavaca neighborhood so she and her family could easily bike to the city’s River Walk, museums, and parks. While they appreciated the neighborhood’s close proximity to downtown, they assumed that a trade-off would be a private backyard like the one they enjoyed at their former home in the suburbs.

A bird’s-eye view of the 1,900-square-foot house for architect Mary English’s sister and her family reveals the home’s unique form.

A desire to maintain private exterior space in an urban context was part of the inspiration behind the home’s surprising and delightful incorporation of not one, but three interior courtyards. This unusual move—one that came naturally to co-architect Xavier Vendrell, who, originally from Barcelona, "was born, raised, and educated in the tradition of courtyards," English says—was also a response to the conditions of the site. "The lots in this section of the historic Lavaca neighborhood are narrow and deep," English says. "And the traditional typology of the neighborhood results in little opportunity for a relationship between interior and exterior." English and Vendrell took advantage of the lot’s depth by stretching the home across it and creating space for the three courtyards as well as a front porch—a requirement of the neighborhood’s historic design guidelines. Through the solid wooden front door, the home opens to the first of its three courtyards, designed as an outdoor foyer with storage space for bikes. From here, a second wooden door leads into the residence’s interior, revealing the home’s long lines and open plan. "This second door accesses the interior of the house with courtyards, crossed and diagonal views, and transparencies," says English.

A view of the first courtyard, just inside the front door.

The courtyards are similar in size, form, and materials to the rooms of the house.

Surrounded by the open kitchen, dining room, and living room (bedrooms are tucked out of sight), and framed by large sliding glass doors, the two central interior courtyards were designed as rooms of the house. "The perimeter walls are white stucco so they can read as a continuation of the interior white walls. The gray gravel on the courtyard floor reads as a continuation of the concrete floors on the interior," English says. "All the material choices were based on the courtyards as rooms of the house."

A picture window in the living room looks out to the first of the three courtyards, an outdoor foyer with storage for bikes.

This room between two interior courtyards was designed as a screened porch. "Courtyards are a good solution for the climate in San Antonio," says English. "[They] serve as collectors of cool air."

Besides defining the spatial character of the home, the courtyards also contribute to maintaining the comfort of the interior by passively cooling the home. Their southeast orientation brings in plenty of natural light in the mornings, while during a good portion of the afternoon the courtyards remain in shadow due to their orientation, narrow dimensions, and the paloverde tree planted in each. Additionally, "at night the temperature of the roof cools and the cooled air moves down the slope into the courtyards," English says. "The large sliding doors and ceiling fans draw the cool air into the heart of the house." For Susan and her family, their new urban setting allowed them to maintain three special outdoor spaces, right inside their home. Buy the book

