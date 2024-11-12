SubscribeSign In
An 11-Year-Old Angeleno Turns His Family’s Yard Into a Graywater GardenView 12 Photos
Dwell Magazine

An 11-Year-Old Angeleno Turns His Family’s Yard Into a Graywater Garden

Native California plants abound in this tiny oasis designed to maximize diversity.
Text by
Photos by
View 12 Photos

This story is part of our annual look at the state of American design. This year, we’re highlighting work that shines through an acrimonious moment—and makes the case for optimism.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Gregory Han
Co-author of Poketo's Creative Spaces: People, Homes, and Studios to Inspire Find me at @DesignMilk /// @Wirecutter /// @dwellmagazine /// @dominomag

Published

Topics

Garden & LandscapesKids RoomsHow-To & GuidesDwell Magazine