This Surf-Inspired Bedroom Is a Teenage Dream Come True

For most teenage room renovations, the kids get handed a paint color chart; maybe they get some say in their bedding if they’re lucky. What Will Balsis got was something much rarer: complete creative control over his bedroom design. The result is a space that captures the effortless cool of Southern California surf culture, all while demonstrating sensibilities that would impress any seasoned interior designer.

Will’s custom capsule bed, inspired by The Public Hotel in New York City, creates a cozy sleeping nook wrapped in warm plywood that feels both elevated and surf-shack casual.

"I was pretty involved in the whole design and construction process," explains Will. "My parents wanted me to feel like my room was a reflection of me. I sketched different layouts and knew I wanted a lot of plants." Living near the beach and surfing daily, Will’s design brief was easy to define. "I had the theme for my room immediately: a beach-and-surf style to feel like some of my favorite local surf stores, coffee shops, and board-shaping rooms that use plywood and fun colors," he says. Will’s approach ultimately combined vintage surf culture with contemporary design sensibilities. He and his parents sourced a desk chair from the Long Beach antique market, and tracked down vintage surf magazines from eBay to decorate the walls.

Will was heavily involved with the design of his room, which features a built-in bench and Concrete Collaborative’s Strands x Dwell collection.

The built-in desk area features the encaustic tiles in Dazzling Blue running the length of the window, creating a vibrant backdrop that anchors the room’s color palette.

A skateboard hangs above a plywood desk filled with Will’s favorite records, books, and sports memorabilia.

The space’s standout feature is the custom desk area, where Will designed a built-in bench with Concrete Collaborative’s Strands x Dwell tiles in Dazzling Blue, creating a striking accent that flows past the seat and behind the custom desk. "I knew I wanted bright blue tiles," he explains. The fact that the pattern was surfboard-inspired? Kismet. "They became the backdrop for the rest of the room," he says.

Will and his mother Kate on the built-in bench in his new, surf-inspired room. Will’s parents, Kate and Chad Balsis, are the co-founders of Concrete Collaborative, so the tiles were an easy (and familiar) material choice.

Orange acrylic shelves hold records and magazines, adding a pop of color to contrast the room’s natural materials and the cooler tones of the surf photography.

The tile choice demonstrates Will’s understanding of how a single bold element can transform a space. Against the warm plywood and sandy paint tones, the blue-and-white tiles create visual impact without overwhelming the room’s natural palette. While most adolescent designers go all-in with a favorite hue, Will displays some serious restraint here. "The color palette is a lot of natural tones with raw plywood, a warm sandy paint, and a touch of bright blue with Dwell tiles in Dazzling Blue," he notes. "I wanted to get most of the color out of the artwork from the records and the old surfer mags I cut out and customized with Posca markers."

Built-in storage helps Will optimize the compact space.

Will’s material palette combines raw plywood, warm sandy paint, and pops of Dazzling Blue tiles, with most color coming from vintage surf magazines and record artwork.