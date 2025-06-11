Step Up Your Pool Game With Some Fun and Funky Accessories

Welcome to Someone Buy This!, a monthly shopping column featuring the fun, the frivolous, and the practical from a very discerning shopper. I made a stunning discovery in my early twenties while searching for a funny pool float to bring to a holiday weekend house share with friends: a floating beer pong table. To my undeveloped brain, this was among the best things ever invented. I bought the float, obviously, and my friends and I enjoyed it for several summers until the hangovers caught up with us. The days of pool pong and neon noodles are now behind me, and I’m here to do the same for you. Whether you’ve got a pool in your own backyard, booked one for the weekend, or are just mooching off your most hospitable friend, here are some ways to make your poolside setup look great. Start with the essentials

Parachute Organic Cabana Beach Towel conic cabana stripes on stripes! This two-sided beach towel is woven from soft, organic cotton terry to be plush, absorbent, and quick-drying. Big enough to spread out on the sand or your poolside lounge chair, and done in a palette that pairs well with our entire bath and beach assortment. Shop

Obakki Structured Palm Tote Handwoven with sustainable palm leaves, this carryall tote is perfect for the beach or the farmer's market. Shop

The first thing you’ll need for a successful pool day is a fluffy towel. These towels from Parachute’s newly released beach capsule caught my eye in the store recently. They’re incredibly soft, generously sized, and reversible, giving you two colorway options in one towel. I love that little detail! Carry your towels and other poolside supplies in this large, structured tote from Obakki. This tote is a great general "stuff lugger," making it something you can use year round. Bean bag chairs are back!

Fatboy Floatzac Floating Bean Bag Lounge Chair The Original Floatzac water lounger gives you the best of both worlds: the familiar comfort of a Fatboy® beanbag plus the refreshing sensation of being on and in the water. Shop

In my favorite collaboration of the year, Fatboy and Dusen Dusen released a line of incredible outdoor furniture and accessories. The collection’s bean bag chair is my top pick. I already love Dusen Dusen’s bold prints on just about anything, but they feel especially perfect on these dramatically oversize bean bag chairs. The outdoor-ready fabric makes them ideal for lounging poolside or on the deck all summer long, but they’re just as fun indoors when winter hits. My friend got one for her toddler’s bedroom and he loves it! Though the Dusen Dusen collection bean bag chair is not meant to be used in the pool, Fatboy does make a floating version that looks extremely comfortable. For the host who loves a moment

Funboy Floating Cabana Bar The FUNBOY Floating Cabana bar is the outdoor entertainers dream! Nearly 6ft long - Use in the pool for the ultimate floating drink station or use on a table for a touch of fun at your next outdoor party. Shop

Intrigued by the idea of pool pong but want something more refined? This floating cabana is perfect for your next pool party. Float drinks and snacks (if you dare to eat in a pool) so that guests can graze and sip as they splash. Actually exciting outdoor furniture

Shore Studios Bench Our soft, durable silicone textile is stretched over high-performance marine-grade foam resulting in iconic shapes, elegant curves and a soft yet sturdy form. Shop

If you’ve seen one outdoor furniture set, you’ve pretty much seen them all. Shore Studios’ offerings are different. The brand makes gorgeous, water-resistant outdoor furniture using a unique woven fabric made of silicone. The bold colorways, especially the stripes and gradients, are really beautiful and the silicone weave is surprisingly soft. This bench is perfect for poolside hangs but it’s equally at home on a patio or even indoors. Every Shore Studios piece is a conversation starter, so prepare for a steady stream of "Wait, where did you get that?" all summer long. The glow-up

Your pool party doesn’t have to end when the sun sets. These rechargeable outdoor lights are rated for use in and out of the pool. These floating lamps provide just the right amount of glow without making you feel like you're under a spotlight.

Sunny Life Cookie the Croc Pool Ring Guarantee your little one non-stop fun in the sun. The Cookie the Croc Kids Tube Pool Ring is cute as well as practical and will capture the hearts of kids and parents alike. Shop