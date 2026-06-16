Summer Living Starts With the Right Window Treatments

Window treatments are rarely the first design decision homeowners make, yet they’re surprisingly consequential. Well-appointed curtains and shades control light and privacy, regulate temperature, reduce noise, and fundamentally shape how a room feels. And summer only amplifies their importance—with intense heat and extended daylight hours demanding thoughtful solutions that balance comfort with aesthetics.

TWOPAGES emerged from that simple truth: custom window treatments mattered greatly, but the experience of buying them felt unnecessarily complicated and expensive. Founder Ray Chen started the company after encountering the same friction that stumps many homeowners when it comes to drapery—opaque pricing, confusing customization menus, and showroom markups that made quality feel inaccessible. His solution was to strip the process down to its essentials, building a direct-to-consumer model that treats made-to-measure as standard rather than luxury.

Over a decade later, TWOPAGES has transformed more than 600,000 homes and cultivated a thriving design community helping to reshape how people think about custom drapery. The brand’s commitment extends beyond its products to the infrastructure that supports them, including measurement apps, installation tutorials, and design consultation that recognize a beautiful window treatment requires support at every step.