Summer Living Starts With the Right Window Treatments
Partner Story
Window treatments are rarely the first design decision homeowners make, yet they’re surprisingly consequential. Well-appointed curtains and shades control light and privacy, regulate temperature, reduce noise, and fundamentally shape how a room feels. And summer only amplifies their importance—with intense heat and extended daylight hours demanding thoughtful solutions that balance comfort with aesthetics.
TWOPAGES emerged from that simple truth: custom window treatments mattered greatly, but the experience of buying them felt unnecessarily complicated and expensive. Founder Ray Chen started the company after encountering the same friction that stumps many homeowners when it comes to drapery—opaque pricing, confusing customization menus, and showroom markups that made quality feel inaccessible. His solution was to strip the process down to its essentials, building a direct-to-consumer model that treats made-to-measure as standard rather than luxury.
Over a decade later, TWOPAGES has transformed more than 600,000 homes and cultivated a thriving design community helping to reshape how people think about custom drapery. The brand’s commitment extends beyond its products to the infrastructure that supports them, including measurement apps, installation tutorials, and design consultation that recognize a beautiful window treatment requires support at every step.
Among the TWOPAGES collections, you’ll find the ideal drapery to level up your summer look. Here are five sophisticated window treatment options that tackle specific seasonal challenges while celebrating your style.
Breezy summery sheers
Summer’s relentless brightness can overwhelm interiors. Sheer curtains offer a middle path by filtering harsh light while preserving the visual connection to the outdoors that makes warm-weather living appealing.
TWOPAGES’ Flynn sheer curtains feature feather-light fabric with graceful pleating that creates soft, diffused illumination. The fabric gently veils spaces without darkening them, ideal for living rooms and sunrooms where you want brightness without glare. The Flynn curtains work beautifully layered behind heavier drapes for dimensional depth, or alone as a sophisticated statement that transforms how light moves through a room.
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Blackout curtains for long summer nights
Early summer sunrises and bright late afternoons can disrupt sleep cycles, while heat gain through windows increases cooling costs. TWOPAGES’ Lila blackout drapes feature 100 percent blackout lining that blocks every ray of light, even in pale ivory or white. Beyond sleep quality, the light-blocking capability reduces solar heat gain, making rooms noticeably cooler during hot months. The drapes’ smooth, heavyweight fabric delivers full performance without the stiff, heavy feel of traditional blackout options. And the pinch pleated design reads as refined rather than utilitarian, a detail that elevates a bedroom whether your aesthetic leans contemporary or traditional.
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Woven shades bring a natural touch
For spaces favoring organic materials and restraint, TWOPAGES’ bamboo shades bring subtle depth. Hand-woven from renewable ramie fiber, they feature warm beige tones and refined texture that pair beautifully with neutral palettes and wood finishes. The natural weave adds softness without competing for visual attention, offering light filtration and modest privacy while maintaining the airiness that defines summer living. Each shade includes a built-in valance for clean, structured lines, and is available cordless or corded, with no-drill mounting brackets for easy installation without the wall damage.
Outdoor drapery for cool afternoons
Summer living happens outside. Outdoor curtains address the practical realities of exterior spaces—UV exposure, moisture, wind—without sacrificing sophistication. Crafted from premium acrylic, TWOPAGES’ options block 98 percent of UV rays and significantly reduce heat while resisting mildew and fading. Available in designs that work for pergolas, gazebos, and poolside areas, they extend the same thoughtful design approach indoors to outdoors.
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Streamlined cellular shades
Cellular shades feature honeycomb construction that naturally insulates windows, reducing heat gain in summer and heat loss in winter. The cordless design eliminates visual clutter while the blackout option provides complete light control. Available in rich colors with clean white backs, they balance aesthetic refinement with genuine performance—the understated functionality that defines good design.
Explore TWOPAGES’ summer sale and their full collections at twopagescurtains.com.
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