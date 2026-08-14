A 10-Person Sauna Somehow Fits in This Tiny Summer House in Denmark—and Converts Into a Bedroom
The 337-square-foot prefab is still surprisingly roomy thanks to slanted walls, a high ceiling, and a mezzanine level.
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Relaxing in a summer house is a beloved Danish tradition—ironically, not only in the summer. Many head to the forest or coast for a week or two during hotter months to rest and reset, but others escape the city on weekends throughout the year, too. While Danish summer houses are not the rustic cabins you might find in Sweden or Finland, they are still usually simple: inviting without being lavish, and equipped with just enough for a getaway now and again.
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