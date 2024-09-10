An Italian Renaissance Concept Inspires a Contemporary Madrid Apartment Renovation
Architect Eduardo Mediero created a room within a room to make the most of the modest space he shares with his partner.
Text by
Photos by
For Eduardo Mediero, impermanence is not a problem. That’s a strange characteristic for an architect—his job is to shape the world around him and leave a mark on its surface. But when Eduardo founded his studio, Hanghar, in 2021, he decided he would close his practice after exactly 10 years. Some might find this deadline for self-destruction suffocating; for Eduardo, it felt like freedom.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In