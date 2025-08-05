How They Pulled It Off: A Historical Toronto Home With a Wellness Zone in the Basement

Welcome to How They Pulled It Off, where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality. How do you get a 60 percent increase in living space without altering a home’s original envelope? For Studio VAARO, the answer was a feat of what cofounder Francesco Valente-Gorjup called "structural gymnastics."

When Studio VAARO set about to renovate this house in Toronto’s Rathnelly neighborhood, they had to dig deep (literally) to expand the space.

The Toronto-based firm was tapped to renovate a semidetached Edwardian home in the city’s charming, close-knit Republic of Rathnelly, a neighborhood that attempted to secede from Canada in the 1960s. "It’s a community with a strong sense of pride and camaraderie," says cofounder Aleris Rodgers. "As such, it’s critical to be respectful with how you approach renovations to turn-of-the-century homes like this one." The challenge: modernize and reorganize without much disruption to its street-facing facade. Instead of building out, they dug down, excavating more than four feet—a move the subcontractor said "was one of the craziest digs they’d ever done," Rodgers says. The team also redistributed the floor plates and lowered the ground floor to just one step above grade, dramatically altering the layout.

The staircase that sits at the heart of this renovation spans the levels in sinuous curves.

Inside, a sculptural stair stitches the three levels together with two primary zones per floor: the kitchen and living on the main level, the primary suite and library upstairs, and a guest/yoga room and child’s bedroom tucked above.

A palette of concrete, walnut, plaster, wood, and the architects’ favorite marble, Ceppo di Gre, imparts a timeless patina into the once-cramped interiors, as seen in the refreshed kitchen.

The library upstairs features built-in bookshelves wrapped in a deep green.

But it’s the basement that may be the most unexpected success. Wrapped in deep blue tile and polished concrete, it functions as both a wellness zone and high-performance sports hub.

The basement serves in part as a storage space for the family’s various sports equipment and also includes a navy-tiled spa that’s equipped with a high-power pressure washer and a commercial-grade drain.

A sauna sits right off the basement’s spa.

How they pulled it off: A thoughtful revamp from the basement up A spa with an industrial edge: "[Our clients] lead a very active lifestyle—they’re into mountain biking, surfing, snowboarding, and golf," says Valente-Gorjup. The sleek shower doubles as a bike-washing station, complete with a concealed high-pressure hose, sand trap, and commercial-grade drain. "We didn’t want the basement to just feel like a sports equipment storage room; it also had to function as a tranquil refuge," he adds.

Monolithic moments: Inspired by the client’s career in fashion, the custom closet reads like a freestanding boutique display with open and closed storage. In the powder room, a triangular recessed sink avoids protrusion while referencing the geometry of the primary bath. "It’s fun when you know what’s on the other side," she says.

A Euro-leaning kitchen with built-in dining: The pill-shaped island posed a material challenge. "We couldn't build it out of just any material," Rodgers says, as they wanted to maintain the curvilinear language. "Wood countertops are relatively rare in North America but more common in northern Europe. The island is one-inch solid oak so it can be sanded over time; it also matches the cabinetry."