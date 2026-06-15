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Given Carte Blanche, Two Designers Added a Massive Teal Cube to This 125-Year-Old Ontario HomeView 13 Photos
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Given Carte Blanche, Two Designers Added a Massive Teal Cube to This 125-Year-Old Ontario Home

“From day one, it was ‘no notes,’” says Studio Alter cofounder Xenia Rose about working with the perfect clients on one of her firm’s first projects.
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Jordann Brown
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Hamish Robertson and Mary Fitzgerald didn’t want to move, but it looked inevitable. As much as the couple, who work as a software engineer and a server respectively, loved their neighborhood in Almonte, Ontario, their circa-1890 Victorian home was bursting at the seams as their two small, busy kids grew. But then, it occurred to them that their lot was large, and the footprint of the house took up just a fraction of the property; the conditions were ideal for an expansion. Maybe they could have it all—a larger home, the same address.

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Stacey McLachlan
Dwell Contributor
Stacey McLachlan is an award-winning writer and magazine editor living and working in British Columbia, Canada.

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