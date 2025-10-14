How They Pulled It Off: Two Salvaged Wood Sculptures Custom-Made for a 116-Year-Old House

To replace the bifold doors connecting to the library, Dendiberia and Rajai were inspired by Japanese tea ceremonies. They envisioned the threshold as a portal transitioning from the social living and dining space to the more introverted library. After approach Yoshimoto with the concept, he submitted several sketches. "It was very natural," says Rajai. "It wasn’t chaos."

The form of the two pieces is as distinctive as the placement. "I kind of went a little heavier on the geometry that I usually apply very lightly," says Yoshimoto. The geometry he’s referring to is the archetypal, interlocking shapes found in wood. With that in mind, the sculptures’ curving forms begin to resemble something closer to the rings of an old growth tree trunk. "Doing something simple very finely and very well is sometimes harder than just doing some old, chiseled, organic, textured shape," he says.

Yoshimoto sourced the wood from Arborica, Evan Shively’s lumber yard in Petaluma that specializes in salvaged wood. "I always feel like it’s a little sacrilegious to take some giant piece of beautiful wood and cut the small part that you need out of it," says Yoshimoto. He selected a charred piece of wood, likely from a wildfire, that was also the right scale. "We could mill it all out of one log. We carefully turned the log over and made our marks so that all of the material could come out of this one piece of wood without any waste." The redwood feels contextually appropriate to the historic house.

"The hardest part was fitting this into an old house. Nothing was plum or square or level," says Yoshimoto. "I went to the house three or four times to take measurements." Ultimately it was installed without a hitch, although it did take four people to lift.