In Pasadena, a Landmark Midcentury Home Is on the Market for $2.8M
Location: 680 Linda Vista Avenue, Pasadena, California
Price: $2,850,000
Year Built: 1948
Architect: Henry Lawrence Eggers
Footprint: 2,286 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 0.68 Acres
From the Agent: "Described by the Pasadena Star-News in 1953 as ‘a contemporary home with a quota of indoor/outdoor living,’ the Stromberger Residence remains a compelling study in postwar California modernism. The house is a thoughtful hybrid of contemporary and ranch influences. Its low-pitched roofline and overhangs evoke the hacienda and California ranch traditions, while two massive sliding glass doors dissolve the boundary between interior and exterior. The plan is practical yet flexible: two bedrooms on the main level and an additional bedroom below, with two bathrooms, one per floor. Surveyed as a City of Pasadena landmark, the residence stands not simply as a house, but as part of a larger architectural narrative that reflects the optimism of postwar California and the enduring appeal of indoor/outdoor living."
680 Linda Vista Avenue in Pasadena, California, is currently listed for $2,850,000 by Matthew Berkley of Engel & Voelkers.
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TopicsReal Estate
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