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In Pasadena, a Landmark Midcentury Home Is on the Market for $2.8MView 14 Photos

In Pasadena, a Landmark Midcentury Home Is on the Market for $2.8M

Designed by Henry Lawrence Eggers, the Stromberger Residence has original wood paneling, a trapezoidal pool, and a historically significant backyard.
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Location: 680 Linda Vista Avenue, Pasadena, California

Price: $2,850,000

Year Built: 1948

Architect: Henry Lawrence Eggers

Footprint: 2,286 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.68 Acres

From the Agent: "Described by the Pasadena Star-News in 1953 as ‘a contemporary home with a quota of indoor/outdoor living,’ the Stromberger Residence remains a compelling study in postwar California modernism. The house is a thoughtful hybrid of contemporary and ranch influences. Its low-pitched roofline and overhangs evoke the hacienda and California ranch traditions, while two massive sliding glass doors dissolve the boundary between interior and exterior. The plan is practical yet flexible: two bedrooms on the main level and an additional bedroom below, with two bathrooms, one per floor. Surveyed as a City of Pasadena landmark, the residence stands not simply as a house, but as part of a larger architectural narrative that reflects the optimism of postwar California and the enduring appeal of indoor/outdoor living."

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The living and dining rooms are clad in Habillo, a light-colored hardwood from tropical regions of the Americas.

The living and dining rooms are clad in Habillo, a light-colored hardwood from tropical regions of the Americas.

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AIA fellow Henry Lawrence Eggers was renowned for designing Southern California homes with a focus on indoor/outdoor living.

AIA fellow Henry Lawrence Eggers was renowned for designing Southern California homes with a focus on indoor/outdoor living.

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Garrett Eckbo, often cited as "the father of modern landscape architecture," worked on the outdoor areas. The property is listed as one of Pasadena’s historic designed gardens.

Garrett Eckbo, often cited as "the father of modern landscape architecture," worked on the outdoor areas. The property is listed as one of Pasadena’s historic designed gardens.

A separate pool house includes two changing rooms and a half bath.

A separate pool house includes two changing rooms and a half bath.

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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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