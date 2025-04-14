SubscribeSign In
This $1.9M Streamline Moderne Home Just Surfaced in Shipshape Condition

The multitiered residence in the Pasadena hills was completed while its architect, William Kesling, was behind bars at San Quentin.
Location: 412 Glen Holly Drive, Pasadena, California 

 Price: $1,895,000

Year Built: 1938

Architect: William Kesling

Footprint: 2,106 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.14 Acres

From the Agent: "A rare 1938 streamline moderne home prominently anchored in the cherished Poppy Peak Hills area of Pasadena. Kesling’s unquestionable creativity and design talents were only superseded by his apparent financial misdeeds—while serving in San Quentin for fraud in 1937, he allegedly allowed the John L. Hudson Construction Company to oversee and sign off on the completion of the home. The uppermost level has direct access to the living room, dining area, galley kitchen (with a newer dishwasher and Sub-Zero refrigerator), and a half bath. A broad outdoor deck, reminiscent of a steamliner’s bow, provides effortless alfresco entertaining and captivating hillside views. The primary bedroom offers a full bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms, a complimentary full bath with a step-in shower, and an adjacent balcony complete the middle level. The garage, laundry, and storage can be found on the lower level."

The corner lot provides double-exposure views.

The layout places the entrance, common areas, and primary bedroom on the top floor.

Cameron Carothers
The Poppy Peak Historic District, named for the flowers that grow there, is also home to residences by Richard Neutra and James Pulliam.

The 1938 home was designed in the streamline moderne style.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

