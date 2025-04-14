This $1.9M Streamline Moderne Home Just Surfaced in Shipshape Condition
Location: 412 Glen Holly Drive, Pasadena, California
Price: $1,895,000
Year Built: 1938
Architect: William Kesling
Footprint: 2,106 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 0.14 Acres
From the Agent: "A rare 1938 streamline moderne home prominently anchored in the cherished Poppy Peak Hills area of Pasadena. Kesling’s unquestionable creativity and design talents were only superseded by his apparent financial misdeeds—while serving in San Quentin for fraud in 1937, he allegedly allowed the John L. Hudson Construction Company to oversee and sign off on the completion of the home. The uppermost level has direct access to the living room, dining area, galley kitchen (with a newer dishwasher and Sub-Zero refrigerator), and a half bath. A broad outdoor deck, reminiscent of a steamliner’s bow, provides effortless alfresco entertaining and captivating hillside views. The primary bedroom offers a full bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms, a complimentary full bath with a step-in shower, and an adjacent balcony complete the middle level. The garage, laundry, and storage can be found on the lower level."
Cameron Carothers
412 Glen Holly Drive in Pasadena, California, is currently listed for $1,895,000 by the George Penner team at Compass.
