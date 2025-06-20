Streaming Goes IRL With “Netflix House” Venues—and Everything Else You Need to Know About This Week
- Netflix is going full brick-and-mortar with "Netflix House," launching immersive venues in Philadelphia, Dallas, and eventually Las Vegas where fans can step inside popular shows like Stranger Things and Squid Game. (Variety)
Construction is underway on + POOL, a floating public pool off Manhattan’s Pier 35 that aims to turn East River water into safe, chlorine-free swimming. A 2,000-square-foot prototype is being towed from Mississippi to New York this month, with plans to open to the public by 2027. (Dezeen)
Brad Pitt bought a rare 1969 "UFO house" by Greek architect Nikolaos Xasteros. The spacecraft-like prefab was rescued from a forest in Athens and moved by road and sea to California, landing in Pitt’s growing collection of experimental homes. (Ara)
Sniffspot, dubbed the "Airbnb for dog parks," lets dog owners rent private yards by the hour—turning suburban lawns and city rooftops into bookable canine retreats. The platform taps into demand for outdoor space amid soaring housing costs. (Dwell)
Suzanne LaGasa is stepping down as creative director of Dwell to launch ProtoToto Design Lab, New York City’s first design studio for kids ages 6 to 12. The new venture will blend play and practice to teach architecture, graphic design, and more. (The Architect’s Newspaper)
Top photo courtesy Netflix
Published
TopicsDesign News
Get the Pro Newsletter
What’s new in the design world? Stay up to date with our essential dispatches for design professionals.