SubscribeSign In
For $900K, You Can Scoop Up a Matte Black Prefab in Upstate New YorkView 14 Photos

For $900K, You Can Scoop Up a Matte Black Prefab in Upstate New York

The funky home comes with a ceramics studio, an outdoor shower, and access to thousands of acres of hiking trails.
Text by
Photos by
View 14 Photos

Location: 12 Upper Lumber Road, Glen Spey, NY

Price: $895,000

Year Built: 2009

Architect: Ralph Rapson

Prefab Designer: Nathan Wieler 

Footprint: 3,237 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 6 Acres

From the Agent: "This is Straylight, an architect-designed retreat steeped in history. It was built in 2009, in collaboration with renowned architect Ralph Rapson, with considerable extensions in 2017. The setting is six dreamy acres with forests and rivers, only 80 miles to New York City. For those needing additional space, the property offers two garages and an extensive second basement perfect for creative endeavors, home projects, or storage. In addition to the sun decks, outdoor dining, and firepit, the immediate grounds also feature a raised-bed garden, playground, and woods to explore. For further adventuring, Straylight is part of the Black Forest Club, a sought-after private community offering residents exclusive access to 1,100 acres of mapped hiking trails, swimming holes, stunning ravines, fishing, and four-season fun."

The living room is illuminated by clerestory windows and sliding glass doors that open to a deck.

The living room is illuminated by clerestory windows and sliding glass doors that open to a deck.

For $900K, You Can Scoop Up a Matte Black Prefab in Upstate New York - Photo 2 of 13 -
The living room is heated in part by a woodstove.

The living room is heated in part by a woodstove.

For $900K, You Can Scoop Up a Matte Black Prefab in Upstate New York - Photo 4 of 13 -
For $900K, You Can Scoop Up a Matte Black Prefab in Upstate New York - Photo 5 of 13 -
For $900K, You Can Scoop Up a Matte Black Prefab in Upstate New York - Photo 6 of 13 -
For $900K, You Can Scoop Up a Matte Black Prefab in Upstate New York - Photo 7 of 13 -
For $900K, You Can Scoop Up a Matte Black Prefab in Upstate New York - Photo 8 of 13 -

The primary suite’s dressing room is currently set up as a ceramics studio.

Photo by Zach Hyman
For $900K, You Can Scoop Up a Matte Black Prefab in Upstate New York - Photo 9 of 13 -
One of the home’s bathrooms opens to an outdoor shower.

One of the home’s bathrooms opens to an outdoor shower.

For $900K, You Can Scoop Up a Matte Black Prefab in Upstate New York - Photo 11 of 13 -
For $900K, You Can Scoop Up a Matte Black Prefab in Upstate New York - Photo 12 of 13 -
The home’s entrance leads to an all-glass breezeway.

The home’s entrance leads to an all-glass breezeway.

12 Upper Lumber Road in Glen Spey, New York, is listed for $895,000 by Erica Keberle and Robin Jones of Anatole House. 

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.