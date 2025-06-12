For $900K, You Can Scoop Up a Matte Black Prefab in Upstate New York

Lot Size: 6 Acres

From the Agent: "This is Straylight, an architect-designed retreat steeped in history. It was built in 2009, in collaboration with renowned architect Ralph Rapson, with considerable extensions in 2017. The setting is six dreamy acres with forests and rivers, only 80 miles to New York City. For those needing additional space, the property offers two garages and an extensive second basement perfect for creative endeavors, home projects, or storage. In addition to the sun decks, outdoor dining, and firepit, the immediate grounds also feature a raised-bed garden, playground, and woods to explore. For further adventuring, Straylight is part of the Black Forest Club, a sought-after private community offering residents exclusive access to 1,100 acres of mapped hiking trails, swimming holes, stunning ravines, fishing, and four-season fun."