The Wheelers’ Atlanta Home From “Stranger Things” Lists for $350K

Footprint: 2,466 square feet (5 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 2.03 Acres

From the Agent: "Own a piece of television history with the Wheeler House from the immensely popular show Stranger Things. Sitting at the end of Piney Wood Lane on two acres, this time capsule offers plenty of room to roam, and an incredible restoration opportunity to turn some upside down elements right side up again. The panel-matching kitchen has plenty of counter space and a waffle breakfast area, and it leads to a separately framed dining room adjoining another living room at the front of the house, where you can keep an eye out for trick-or-treaters. The second floor has three bedrooms that share a hallway bath, along with a primary bedroom with its own bath and fireplace. 2530 Piney Wood Lane is looking for its new owner, and whether you plan to restore the retro lore, bring the home into the 2000s, or create an experiential host home, we cannot wait to see what happens next season."