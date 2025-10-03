SubscribeSign In
The Wheelers’ Atlanta Home From “Stranger Things” Lists for $350K

The retro residence starred in Netflix’s most popular series, and it’s on the market just in time for Halloween. Demogorgons not included.
Location: 2530 Piney Wood Lane, Atlanta, Georgia

Price: $350,000

Year Built: 1963

Footprint: 2,466 square feet (5 bedrooms, 3 baths) 

Lot Size: 2.03 Acres

From the Agent: "Own a piece of television history with the Wheeler House from the immensely popular show Stranger Things. Sitting at the end of Piney Wood Lane on two acres, this time capsule offers plenty of room to roam, and an incredible restoration opportunity to turn some upside down elements right side up again. The panel-matching kitchen has plenty of counter space and a waffle breakfast area, and it leads to a separately framed dining room adjoining another living room at the front of the house, where you can keep an eye out for trick-or-treaters. The second floor has three bedrooms that share a hallway bath, along with a primary bedroom with its own bath and fireplace. 2530 Piney Wood Lane is looking for its new owner, and whether you plan to restore the retro lore, bring the home into the 2000s, or create an experiential host home, we cannot wait to see what happens next season."

The home looks like it came straight from the show, complete with retro appliances.

The home sits on a cul-de-sac at the end of the road.

The primary suite has a fireplace and an en suite bathroom.

Off the covered carport sits a multipurpose room with a brick fireplace.

2530 Piney Wood Lane in Atlanta, Georgia, is currently listed for $350,000 by Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty.

