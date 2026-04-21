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The ’70s Are Alive and Well in This Curvaceous SoCal Home Seeking $2.5MView 16 Photos

The ’70s Are Alive and Well in This Curvaceous SoCal Home Seeking $2.5M

Designed by James Hubbell, Robert Thiele, and Rhoda Lopez, the organic residence has adobe walls, custom woodwork, and handmade ceramic details.
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Location: 16512 Wilderness Road, Poway, California

Price: $2,500,000

Year Built: 1979

Designers : Earth Form Builder (architect Robert Thiele and artists James Hubbell and Rhoda Lopez)

Footprint: 2,232 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 1 acre

From the Agent: "Nestled in a granite boulder field in Poway’s Green Valley, the organic architecture of the Stonehill Residence (1979) by Earth Form Builder is unlike any home in the surrounding area. Arriving for the first time, visitors are struck by the organic, curvilinear walls that connect the structure to its surrounding landscape. The deep, scalloped eaves extend the roofline into the private 1-acre parcel. As you enter the James Hubbell–designed door and surrounding stained glass, you are welcomed into a circular living room anchored by a towering fireplace. Within moments of your arrival, you will recognize how the Stonehill Residence rests amidst a quiet valley. This four-bedroom, two-bathroom home of 2,232 square feet is available to tour by appointment only"

The living room fireplace is set in a masonry tower that supports the roof structure.

The living room fireplace is set in a masonry tower that supports the roof structure.

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Ceramicist Rhoda Lopez created details throughout the home—including bas-reliefs and the pendant light in the kitchen.

Ceramicist Rhoda Lopez created details throughout the home—including bas-reliefs and the pendant light in the kitchen.

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A custom mosaic wraps one of the home’s showers.

A custom mosaic wraps one of the home’s showers.

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The home’s curvaceous exterior is constructed from adobe.

The home’s curvaceous exterior is constructed from adobe.

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The home is set at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac.

The home is set at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac.

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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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