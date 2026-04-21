The ’70s Are Alive and Well in This Curvaceous SoCal Home Seeking $2.5M

From the Agent: "Nestled in a granite boulder field in Poway’s Green Valley, the organic architecture of the Stonehill Residence (1979) by Earth Form Builder is unlike any home in the surrounding area. Arriving for the first time, visitors are struck by the organic, curvilinear walls that connect the structure to its surrounding landscape. The deep, scalloped eaves extend the roofline into the private 1-acre parcel. As you enter the James Hubbell–designed door and surrounding stained glass, you are welcomed into a circular living room anchored by a towering fireplace. Within moments of your arrival, you will recognize how the Stonehill Residence rests amidst a quiet valley. This four-bedroom, two-bathroom home of 2,232 square feet is available to tour by appointment only"