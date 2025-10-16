FDR’s “Favored” Hudson Valley Retreat Asks $1.5M

From the Agent: "Rooted in legacy, Embury Stone House is a 1930 historic retreat set on 12 private acres. With five bedrooms, three and a half baths, 4,164 square feet of turnkey living space, and a pool, the property pairs comfort with pedigree. Designed by renowned architect Aymar Embury II, the stone landmark was built as part of former Secretary of the Treasury Henry Morgenthau Jr.’s Fishkill Farms estate, and became a favored hunting retreat for President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. The home remains a masterwork of craft, with gables, soaring chimneys, and arched doorways that capture its storied past. Inside, original timber beams, mantels, and a grand stone fireplace anchor warm gathering spaces, while broad, Tudor-style windows frame mountain and woodland views, and flood the home with light. Outdoors, the property showcases extensive stonework amidst a landscape of rolling meadows, towering trees, and a meandering creek. A gated entrance, fencing, and thoughtful lighting enhance both privacy and peace of mind. With its rich history, timeless architecture, and turnkey comforts, Embury Stone House is a rare chance to own a piece of Hudson Valley History."