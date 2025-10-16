FDR’s “Favored” Hudson Valley Retreat Asks $1.5M

SubscribeSign In
The 12-acre estate once frequented by the former president comes with rolling hills, a creek, a heated pool, and a three-story stone residence
Location: 32 Tamarack Drive, Hopewell Junction, New York

Price: $1,550,000

Year Built: 1930

Architect: Aymar Embury II

Footprint: 4,164 square feet (5 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 12.2 Acres

From the Agent: "Rooted in legacy, Embury Stone House is a 1930 historic retreat set on 12 private acres. With five bedrooms, three and a half baths, 4,164 square feet of turnkey living space, and a pool, the property pairs comfort with pedigree. Designed by renowned architect Aymar Embury II, the stone landmark was built as part of former Secretary of the Treasury Henry Morgenthau Jr.’s Fishkill Farms estate, and became a favored hunting retreat for President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. The home remains a masterwork of craft, with gables, soaring chimneys, and arched doorways that capture its storied past. Inside, original timber beams, mantels, and a grand stone fireplace anchor warm gathering spaces, while broad, Tudor-style windows frame mountain and woodland views, and flood the home with light. Outdoors, the property showcases extensive stonework amidst a landscape of rolling meadows, towering trees, and a meandering creek. A gated entrance, fencing, and thoughtful lighting enhance both privacy and peace of mind. With its rich history, timeless architecture, and turnkey comforts, Embury Stone House is a rare chance to own a piece of Hudson Valley History."

The home incorporates stone quarried directly from the site.

The updated kitchen, with Viking appliances, offers a counterpoint to the more traditional spaces that make up the rest of the home.

The secluded home is set 20 minutes away from Beacon and Cold Spring.

The heated saltwater pool can be enjoyed even in the cooler seasons.

32 Tamarack Drive in Hopewell Junction, New York, is currently listed for $1,550,000 by Anthony D'Argenzio of This Old Hudson Team at Houlihan Lawrence.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

