Stone Wraps This Frank Lloyd Wright–Inspired New York Home Seeking $6.5M

Footprint: 7,213 square feet (5 Beds, 4 Baths)

Lot Size: 5.93 Acres

From the Agent: "Drawing inspiration from the organic principles pioneered by visionaries such as Frank Lloyd Wright, Haines House continues that tradition by blending art and environment to create a harmonious balance with timeless intent. This property is all about comfort, privacy and security. The great room is wrapped in glass, framing uninterrupted views in every direction. A central fireplace anchors the open plan, warming the kitchen, dining area, and a sunken lounge. The main residence offers four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. The primary suite occupies the uppermost level, complete with dual baths, a sitting room, an office, and direct access to a secluded terrace. Beyond the residences, the estate invites both recreation and reflection. Two guest pavilions connected by a luminous glass corridor echo the architectural rhythm of the main residence while maintaining their own sense of privacy. A saltwater pool shimmers in the sun, and a versatile sports court awaits play."