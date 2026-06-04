Stone Wraps This Frank Lloyd Wright–Inspired New York Home Seeking $6.5M
Location: 496 Haines Road, Bedford Corners, New York 10549
Price: $6,500,000
Year Built: 2025
Footprint: 7,213 square feet (5 Beds, 4 Baths)
Lot Size: 5.93 Acres
From the Agent: "Drawing inspiration from the organic principles pioneered by visionaries such as Frank Lloyd Wright, Haines House continues that tradition by blending art and environment to create a harmonious balance with timeless intent. This property is all about comfort, privacy and security. The great room is wrapped in glass, framing uninterrupted views in every direction. A central fireplace anchors the open plan, warming the kitchen, dining area, and a sunken lounge. The main residence offers four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. The primary suite occupies the uppermost level, complete with dual baths, a sitting room, an office, and direct access to a secluded terrace. Beyond the residences, the estate invites both recreation and reflection. Two guest pavilions connected by a luminous glass corridor echo the architectural rhythm of the main residence while maintaining their own sense of privacy. A saltwater pool shimmers in the sun, and a versatile sports court awaits play."
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496 Haines Road in Bedford Corners, New York, is currently listed for $6,500,000 by Angela Kessel and Hunter Wheat of Bedford/Pound Ridge Brokerage.
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