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Stone Wraps This Frank Lloyd Wright–Inspired New York Home Seeking $6.5MView 14 Photos

Stone Wraps This Frank Lloyd Wright–Inspired New York Home Seeking $6.5M

Spanning nearly six acres, the contemporary estate includes a main house, a pair of guest residences, and a saltwater pool.
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Location: 496 Haines Road, Bedford Corners, New York 10549

Price: $6,500,000

Year Built: 2025

Footprint: 7,213 square feet (5 Beds, 4 Baths)

Lot Size: 5.93 Acres

From the Agent: "Drawing inspiration from the organic principles pioneered by visionaries such as Frank Lloyd Wright, Haines House continues that tradition by blending art and environment to create a harmonious balance with timeless intent. This property is all about comfort, privacy and security. The great room is wrapped in glass, framing uninterrupted views in every direction. A central fireplace anchors the open plan, warming the kitchen, dining area, and a sunken lounge. The main residence offers four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. The primary suite occupies the uppermost level, complete with dual baths, a sitting room, an office, and direct access to a secluded terrace. Beyond the residences, the estate invites both recreation and reflection. Two guest pavilions connected by a luminous glass corridor echo the architectural rhythm of the main residence while maintaining their own sense of privacy. A saltwater pool shimmers in the sun, and a versatile sports court awaits play."

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The property includes a sizable saltwater pool.&nbsp;

The property includes a sizable saltwater pool. 

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A glass-enclosed hallway connects two guest accommodations.&nbsp;

A glass-enclosed hallway connects two guest accommodations. 

The estate spans nearly six acres.

The estate spans nearly six acres.

Stone details define the home’s exterior, and accent the interior spaces.

Stone details define the home’s exterior, and accent the interior spaces.

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Stone Wraps This Frank Lloyd Wright–Inspired New York Home Seeking $6.5M - Photo 7 of 14 -
The great room is enclosed by windows on three-sides, allowing for near-uninterrupted views.&nbsp;

The great room is enclosed by windows on three-sides, allowing for near-uninterrupted views. 

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Stone Wraps This Frank Lloyd Wright–Inspired New York Home Seeking $6.5M - Photo 10 of 14 -
Stone Wraps This Frank Lloyd Wright–Inspired New York Home Seeking $6.5M - Photo 11 of 14 -
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The landscaped property was completed in 2025.&nbsp;

The landscaped property was completed in 2025. 

496 Haines Road in Bedford Corners, New York, is currently listed for $6,500,000 by Angela Kessel and Hunter Wheat of Bedford/Pound Ridge Brokerage. 

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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