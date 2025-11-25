How They Pulled It Off: Converting an Old Brewery Into Their Own Live/Work Haven

Welcome to How They Pulled It Off, where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality.

Sometimes the right project chooses you. Such was the case for couple Steven Delva of Delva Landscape Architecture and Stefan Bennebroek of Puur Plus Architects and the historic brewery building in Amsterdam that they now call their home—and office. What began as a tour of one floor of a building to convert into an apartment quickly turned into a moment to envision a much larger project. They discovered that there had once been plans for a modern addition on the top of the building and decided to meet the owner to discuss buying the roof rights. "He said, because it feels really comfortable, I feel really good, and there’s a very good connection, you should buy the whole building," Bennebroek says. They decided to build out office spaces for their respective practices in the existing building, then add a home on top of the structure.