Steve Jobs Named Apple After Living at This Oregon Orchard, Now Listed for $5M

Steeped in counterculture history, the 387-acre property includes a greenhouse, barn, fishing pond, guesthouse, and cabin.
Location: 11890 S0uthwest Dupee Valley Road, McMinnville, Oregon

Price: $5,000,000

Year Built: 1985

Footprint: 5,260 square feet (4 bedrooms, 4 baths)

Lot Size: 387 acres

From the Agent: "This 387-acre listing includes five parcels with multiple homes and outbuildings. Steve Jobs once lived on the property and spent time working in its apple orchard, which he credited as the inspiration for the naming of his company, Apple. The main house is fully remodeled, spans over 5,200 square feet, and offers a diverse palette of wood species and custom-crafted features. There is expansive decking, patio areas, and outdoor living space overlooking a pond, pasture, and trees. A large barn with a ballroom floor, full bathroom, and outdoor kitchen is next to a greenhouse with a large concrete patio area. The three-bed, two-bath guesthouse is fully remodeled and showcases extensive mountain views. The land is a mixture of forested, cleared, and pasture areas. This storybook estate could serve as a statement homestead, corporate retreat, hunting lodge, vineyard, winery, or strategic venture that taps into the history of the property and the multiple lots/structures. It’s situated just over an hour southwest of Portland and 15 minutes from downtown McMinnville."

In the ’70s, the orchard was home to the countercultural community All One Farm, where Steve Jobs lived while working at Atari.

Reportedly, Jobs was inspired by the simplicity and purity of apples at the farm as he named his company.

The property comes with multiple structures, including a greenhouse, main house, gardening shed, barn, guesthouse, and cabin.

The pond is stocked with fish.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.