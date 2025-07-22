SubscribeSign In
In the Washington Woods, a Striking Steel A-Frame Seeks $1.8M

The one-acre property includes a metal-and-glass garage and a skylit home with a soapstone fireplace and a Japanese soaking tub.
Location: 26222 SE 152nd St Issaquah, Washington

Price: $1,799,000

Year Built: 1965

Architect: Sandler-Kilburn Architects

Footprint: 1,950 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 1.14 Acres

From the Agent: "A dramatic steel-and-glass A-frame designed by renowned Sandler-Kilburn Architects, this awe-inspiring home is a bold expression of modern design set on over an acre of serene, wooded landscape. Striking and sophisticated, the home blends industrial elements with the warmth of natural materials. Inside, custom walnut cabinetry frames a sleek, contemporary kitchen with new cabinetry and refrigeration, while a  fireplace anchors the living space with sculptural elegance. The primary suite offers a luxurious escape, with a Japanese soaking tub for ultimate relaxation. A detached steel-and-glass garage or studio includes a separate meter."

A soapstone fireplace by Tulikivi divides the living and dining areas.

A skylight runs along the apex of the pitched roof.

The bathroom’s striking soaking tub is made from stainless steel.

A second-floor patio extends off the bedroom.

The garage/studio includes an electric vehicle charger.

26222 SE 152nd Street in Issaquah, Washington, is currently listed for $1,799,000 by Don Weintraub of Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

