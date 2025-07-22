In the Washington Woods, a Striking Steel A-Frame Seeks $1.8M

From the Agent: "A dramatic steel-and-glass A-frame designed by renowned Sandler-Kilburn Architects, this awe-inspiring home is a bold expression of modern design set on over an acre of serene, wooded landscape. Striking and sophisticated, the home blends industrial elements with the warmth of natural materials. Inside, custom walnut cabinetry frames a sleek, contemporary kitchen with new cabinetry and refrigeration, while a fireplace anchors the living space with sculptural elegance. The primary suite offers a luxurious escape, with a Japanese soaking tub for ultimate relaxation. A detached steel-and-glass garage or studio includes a separate meter."