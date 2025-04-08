A Bowie-Inspired Mural Strikes the Right Chord at a Family’s Renovated Flat

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Designer: "Sometimes when renovating a home, one wants to achieve a result that does not look new and freshly packaged, but has the flavor of something already experienced.

"This renovation was the request of two creatives. We transferred their family’s playful and whimsical imagery into spaces that would contain, without too many rules, what they love and what makes them happy. The home is in the Villa Fiorelli area, in a social housing development. The floor plan is L-shaped, with an entrance on the long side and windows arranged on another, a typical corridor layout with rooms in a row.

"Directly through the entrance is a central room with a living space on one side and a kitchen on the other. The hallway continues to the left of this central area, punctuated by three arched doors lacquered in sugar paper that grant access to two bathrooms and a first bedroom. On the opposite side, separated by a full-height swing door, are two more bedrooms.