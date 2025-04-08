A Bowie-Inspired Mural Strikes the Right Chord at a Family’s Renovated Flat
Project Details:
Location: Rome, Italy
Designer: 02A Studio / @02astudio
Footprint: 1,291 square feet
Photographer: Giulia Natalia Comito / @giu.natalia
From the Designer: "Sometimes when renovating a home, one wants to achieve a result that does not look new and freshly packaged, but has the flavor of something already experienced.
"This renovation was the request of two creatives. We transferred their family’s playful and whimsical imagery into spaces that would contain, without too many rules, what they love and what makes them happy. The home is in the Villa Fiorelli area, in a social housing development. The floor plan is L-shaped, with an entrance on the long side and windows arranged on another, a typical corridor layout with rooms in a row.
"Directly through the entrance is a central room with a living space on one side and a kitchen on the other. The hallway continues to the left of this central area, punctuated by three arched doors lacquered in sugar paper that grant access to two bathrooms and a first bedroom. On the opposite side, separated by a full-height swing door, are two more bedrooms.
"The eclectic, layered style links vintage elements with industrial-flavored grafts, antiques, and custom-designed furniture. Added to this are pictorial interventions made by the owner: geometric frames, and optical motifs that mark the doorways or decorate the walls. The floor is made of larch planks, and the walls have a rough finish—a lime-based IG 21 that dialogues with the rest of the home.
"The result is a welcoming yet awe-inspiring environment, an enthusiastic synthesis of the diverse humanity that will inhabit it."
