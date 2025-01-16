They Built a Home Their Two Daughters Can One Day Split Down the Middle—Literally

Photographer: Will Pryce

From the Architect: "The client bought a garage in 2020 to develop as a family home to give their two teenage daughters more space to study and socialize. They had different size bedrooms in their old home—good for small children, but less equitable as they went into secondary education. An initial aspiration to create two properties here (one for each daughter) became a necessity due to the pandemic-induced inflation. The design was adapted to allow easy future conversion into two houses and make the project financially viable long-term. Other challenges were to house the client’s books and music collections in a flexible single display, and exhibit a collection of art and sentimental objects in a well-lit space without direct sunlight.

"The site is a triangle bound on two sides by typical suburban terraces (with a right of way to an adjacent substation) and the third by the MotspurPark train station platform. To create a view from the living space—something that was absent from the client’s previous home—it was decided to maximize the volume of the communal area and make it visually interesting. The conventional first-floor bedroom ‘block’ is placed along the railway and built with heavy block-work and oblique windows to reduce noise; it is planned so that no future change is required to any of the bathrooms and with symmetrical rooms for both children. Its dark color conceals the dust from the railway to reduce maintenance.