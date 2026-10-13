There’s a Bright Blue Studio at the Back of This £3.75M London Home
Location: Swains Lane, London, United Kingdom
Price: £3,750,000 (approximately $4,964,093 USD)
Footprint: 2,987 square feet (3 beds, 3 baths)
Renovation Architect: John Winter
From the Listing: "This exceptional house lies on the fringes of Highgate Cemetery and Waterlow Park in north London. Originally built in the 1880s, the house was updated by renowned modernist architect John Winter in the 1970s. Inside, a spectacular double-height reception room has banks of glazing with treetop views, while a living space on the first floor opens onto a serene private balcony overlooking Waterlow Park. A later extension houses a light-filled studio, and gardens at the front and rear of the house are filled with greenery."
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.
St James's Villa in London, United Kingdom, is currently listed for £3,750,000 at The Modern House.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.