These Spring Textiles Will Bring You Down to Earth

While spring is associated with the first gentle drops of April rain or a delicate garden full of fresh flowers, this year’s trends are leaning towards something a bit richer. Instead of the usual soft pastels, we’re seeing textiles embrace deeper, more grounding tones—bringing nature indoors in a bold new way. Perennials is leading this rich retreat back to nature with their new Down to Earth collection, featuring six new fabrics, four new rug offerings, and nine new wallcovering designs—all of which take the warmth and tranquility of the outdoors and bring them in. They are also introducing a new signature colorway called Fearless Green, which captures the beauty and strength of nature all the way down to its name.

The new Fearless Green colorway (seen here in deep velvet) naturally makes a statement while also complementing the rest of the collection's contemporary, yet grounded motifs.

For over 25 years, Perennials has been a pioneer in luxurious, 100 percent solution-dyed acrylic fabrics, renowned for their timeless durability in even the harshest outdoor elements. It’s this striking balance of practicality-meets-pattern that infuses an earthy elegance into every piece they make. In the Down to Earth collection, it’s all about earthy tones and retro vibes, as seen in the six new fabric offerings: Shadow Stripe, a fresh take on gingham; Two Step, with a cozy brush-pill texture; Common Ground, a light waffle knit; Comfort Zone, a perfectly chunky basket weave; Fresh Air, with delicate stitching and a tonal pinstripe; and Sheer Joy, which brings a slight shimmer that flecks in the light.

The six new fabric qualities in Perennial’s Down to Earth Collection—Shadow Stripe,Two Step, Common Ground, Comfort Zone, Fresh Air, and Sheer Joy—are all rooted in nature-inspired hues.

The four new rugs in the collection are equally unique, all taking cues from the natural world without resorting to cookie-cutter motifs: In Bloom is a whimsical watercolor design featuring light florals (with a matching wallpaper to complete the look); Call of the Wild is a double shag rug with a little edge to it; Natural High is a plush Tibetan knot design that gives you the illusion of a grand marble floor; and Story Lines offers a heavyweight take on the classic plaid.

Perennial’s Fearless Green colorway is perfectly juxtaposed with the marble-inspired Natural High rug—while the grid patterning of the Common Ground fabric on the pouf adds another subtle layer of dimension.

Nine stunning wallcoverings round off the collection, allowing you to transform the vibe of any room with a singular design element. It starts with four new commercial-grade performance wallcoverings for high-touch areas like bathrooms and nurseries: In Bloom, which features delicate watercolor-like vibes; Set In Stone, inspired by the natural grain of marble; Spellbound, which has an almost modern art type of look that leaves you—well—spellbound; and Leading Edge, which brings a playful basket weave into the mix.

Perennials only made their first foray into wallcoverings last year—and the hits keep coming. Here, the In Bloom wallpaper in a salt and pepper hue brings a moody floral pop to a biophilic bathroom design.

For those who gravitate toward green, don’t worry: There are multiple shades available in this collection, and they all allow for an effortless mix and match. Comfort Zone fabric chairs in a jeweled Evergreen are paired with the Story Line rug in Fearless Green and the Crinkle in Time wallcovering in Sage for a cohesive, yet colorful look in this kitchen.

For those who prefer a more tufted wallcovering design, there’s Tied Up, a natural cloth with grass fiber variations, adding depth and warmth in unexpected places—perfect for the bedroom or other tranquil spaces. There’s also Crinkle in Time, which has been meticulously crafted and hand crinkled by artisans that can add dimension practically anywhere, especially given the way it emits joy with such nuance. And finally, there’s Cadence, inspired by one of Perennials’ bestselling fabrics, combining a luxe texture with an organic stripe design—think neutral with some flair; Happy Daze is a natural ombre wallcovering that plays with pigment for big impact; and Heritage Stripe is a natural woven design incorporating sophisticated vertical stripes in contrasting colors. These three present hazy interpretations of natural tones with grace and modernity.

Each Perennials fabric is designed to withstand both stains and the elements, offering a natural, luxe feel that also resists ultraviolet degradation. You won’t have to keep replacing your fabrics every outdoor season—guaranteed.

Despite its rich appearance, the entire collection of fabrics, rugs, and wallcoverings is incredibly low maintenance. After all, Perennials prides itself on the fact that you don’t have to live in fear around its fabrics, thanks to the stain-resistant, solution-dyed acrylic yarns that can withstand fading and even mildew. In the case of stains, simply wipe clean with soap and water—and in the case of heavier damage, you can easily clean them with bleach without having to worry about discoloration. The best part of the new Down to Earth collection? These fabrics are neutral yet bold enough to feel at home in everything from a breezy bungalow to a traditional home. Staying true to the collection’s name, Perennials has delivered pieces that capture the full spectrum of nature’s grounding and blooming beauty. Explore the Down to Earth collection at perennialsfabrics.com.