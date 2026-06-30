This Greek Architect Is Preserving Historic Houses by Any Means Necessary

Dionisis Sotovikis doesn’t look like he breaks the rules. It’s November 2025, and as he leads me and a group of other design nerds on a tour of his Athens town house, he’s wearing the standard issue European architect uniform—dark button-down, casually tailored jeans, subtly atypical glasses. His résumé also fits the type. Before starting his own practice, he studied at the Architectural Association in London and then joined his family’s construction business. He founded his own architecture studio in 1999 and has made his reputation designing residential, cultural, and commercial projects that temper high-end brutalism with quiet finishes and just-so details. That said, when he talks about renovating his own home, he makes it sound like an exercise in passionate recklessness, which makes sense, regardless of what he’s wearing, because without his tenacity, the town house might not be there at all.